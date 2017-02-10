Elon Musk says that the UAW has paid a Tesla worker to unionize the company

Tesla has some drama going on behind the scenes that allegedly started with an employee going to medum and writing about he and fellow workers at the Freemont, California manufacturing facility being forced to work "excessive mandatory overtime" for lower than average pay and workers receiving frequent injuries. The post was penned under the name Jose Moran. The Verge reports that Tesla CEO Elon Musk responded to the claims via a series of private Twitter messages to Gizmodo claiming that Moran is a pro-union agitator who is working on behalf of the UAW.

"Our understanding is that this guy was paid by the UAW to join Tesla and agitate for a union," Musk says.

Musk goes on to claim that Moranis an employee of UAW and is working on behalf of the union rather than Tesla. Musk notes that Tesla is a union neutral company. Moran calls for Tesla workers to unionize to protect themselves from mistreatment.

"Tesla isn’t a startup anymore. It’s here to stay. Workers are ready to help make the company more successful and a better place to work," Moran writes. "Just as CEO Elon Musk is a respected champion for green energy and innovation, I hope he can also become a champion for his employees."

"Frankly, I find this attack to be morally outrageous," Musk says. "Tesla is the last car company left in California, because costs are so high. The UAW killed NUMMI and abandoned the workers at our Fremont plant in 2010. They have no leg to stand on."