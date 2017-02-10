 
 

2017 Nissan Titan King Cab Debuts

Posted: Feb 10 2017, 6:02am CST

 

2017 Nissan Titan King Cab debuts
 

New cab configuration hauls six people

Nissan has added a third cabin configuration to the new Titan and Titan XD line. Originally the new Titan was only offered in the four door cab version. Then an old-school single cab version debuted. Nissan has now added in a King Cab version that has only two main doors with two smaller rear wing doors that open to a back seat.

Nissan will offer the King Cab on both Titan and Titan XD trucks with 6.5-foot bed length. Like past Titan King Cab models, the new truck has rear hinged doors with easy access to the second row seats. King Cab buyers will be able to buy the new cab configuration in S, SV, and Pro-4X trims.

For those who want the extra cab space for tools and stuff rather than people, the buyer will be able to pet for a rear seat delete kit that Nissan says is the first in the segment. The 2017 Titan and Titan XD king Cab trucks were unfilled at the Chicago Auto Show. Nissan markets the new King Cab truck as hauling six people.

Buyers can get the cab configuration on 2WD or 4WD version of the truck the base trucks use the standard 390HP Endurance V8 engine and 7-speed automatic transmission. The truck can tow 9,420 pounds and has a 1,640 pound max payload capacity when properly equipped. Nissan hasn't announced pricing for the King Cab truck in any configuration.

Comments

The Author

Shane McGlaun
Tech and Car expert Shane McGlaun (Google) reports about what's new in these two sectors. His extensive experience in testing cars, computer hardware and consumer electronics enable him to effectively qualify new products and trends. If you want us review your product, please contact Shane.
Shane can be contacted directly at shane@i4u.com.

 

 

