 
 

Climate Change And Fishing Almost Killed Off Endangered Penguins

Climate Change and Fishing Almost Killed off Endangered Penguins
  • Carbon Dioxide Emissions and Fisheries have almost Killed off the African Penguin
 

It seems that worldwide carbon dioxide emissions which contribute to global warming and fisheries which deplete the seas of fish have almost killed off the African Penguin.

Endangered species of penguins are looking for their nutritional sources in all the wrong places. Baby African Penguins tend to search the oceans for fish.

However, climate change and overfishing by the fisheries means that these creatures are unable to feed on what they need to survive any longer.

So they are dying off in record numbers. If this sort of man-made intervention in Mother Nature’s ways continues, these penguins will become extinct soon. 

Especially when these penguins look for food in places where it is hardly there, they are facing the worst form of “eco-cide”. The breeding activities of these African Penguins has been slashed in half.

The devastating blows dealt to the environment have seen to it that these poor penguins are facing a survival crisis. Baby African Penguins tend to search for plankton since the fish they consume, eat it on a regular basis.

Once upon a time, the food supply for these penguins was sufficient. In fact, it was available in plentiful amounts. Yet now just the opposite is the case.  

Scientists have set up ways of tracking over 54 baby African Penguins. These scientists hail from Namibia and South Africa. The sardines and anchovies that the penguins would normally prey upon have been reduced substantially.

This means starvation time has come for the baby penguins. It is all thanks to fossil fuel emissions and overfishing by net trawlers. It is hoped that by tracking these baby African Penguins, they can be rehabilitated in the end and thus the species as a whole can be saved from imminent extinction. 

The findings of this study described in a paper entitled "Metapopulation tracking juvenile penguins reveals an ecosystem-wide ecological trap" that got published in the journal Current Biology.

