George and Amal Clooney are Expecting Twins

George and Amal Clooney have been avoiding any confirmation about being pregnant. Just a few month after they were married, the couple were constantly asked if they were expecting a child.

Don't Miss: Super Bowl 2017 Commercials & Advertisers

It led George Clooney to even make a statement that they were concentrating on their lives and their causes. As we know George Clooney, other than being an award winning actor, is an activist and philanthropist while his wife, Amal Clooney is a brilliant civil rights lawyer.

Amal then went on to fight a case in the United Nations for Palestinian refugees and war inflicted population.

Speculation about her pregnancy arose when she was spotted by paparazzi wearing a loose fitting outfit and the couple denied the rumors going around.

This time seems different however. It was not the couple but George’s close friend and co-actor, Matt Damon that recently confirmed during an interview with Entertainment Tonight Canada that George and Amal Clooney were indeed expecting twins.

He revealed that he and George had been working together on a movie last fall when George took his friend aside and broke the news to him. Damon revealed that he almost cried when he had heard the news.

He said that he was extremely happy for the couple and knew they would make great parents. He also said that when he had asked George how far along Amal was, George told him eight weeks. Damon said that he told his pal to not tell anyone and reminded him of the twelve weeks rule.

Host of CBS show The Talk,Julie Chen also confirmed the news after she had confirmed it with the actor.