Samsung files trademark for Bixby’s logo

Samsung filed a trademark application for a logo that describes a ‘B’ alphabet. A recent report surfaced claiming that the logo that Samsung has trademarked is the official logo of Bixby, Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus’ virtual AI assistance and voice control software. The digital copy of the trademark also bears some information which confirms the earlier mentioned rumor.

Don't Miss: The Best CES 2017 Gadgets

The fancy ‘B’ logo was trademarked by Samsung against smartphone device categories like smartphones, mobile telephones, portable computers, tablet computers, interactive computer software enabling exchange of information, software for searching and retrieving information across a computer network and a few of more such key areas.

The use of the recently trademarked logo clearly proves that the logo is not for a device, it’s going to be used on a software. All the functionalities defined in the trademark logo unanimously point towards a virtual assistant software, which in case of Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus, is Bixby, starting with a ‘B’.

Bixby is one of the highlight features debuting in Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus, and will be pre-installed and updated with the firmware itself. Rumors say that Bixby is programmed to understand and interpret six about 7 languages, which an educated guess could say are: English, Chinese, French, Italian, German, Portuguese and Korean.

Bixby is set to initiate when the microphone intercepts the word “hello”, which is also trademarked by Samsung very recently.