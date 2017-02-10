iPhone 8 will feature wireless charging

With all the companies unloading their flagship models and announcing their plans for the year, Apple has been a bit quiet in publicizing their plans. Many experts are suggesting that Apple Inc is playing a poker game and waiting for the competition to show their hand, only then will Apple swoop-in to steal the spotlight. A surprising report from KGI has strengthened the chances of that happening.

There were a lot of rumors about the iPhone 7s, iPhone 7s Plus, and iPhone 8, but none of them mentioned any possibility of wireless charging feature. The report from KGI states with certainty that unlike popular belief, Apple iPhone 8 will not be the only one featuring the wireless charging, instead all of the iPhones being released by Apple this year will have this as a standard feature.

Apple will also be celebrating iPhone’s tenth anniversary this year and the iPhone 8 is rumored to be the tenth anniversary edition handset by Apple. Of course, Apple will be planning to mark this year in its history and also create a state of the art handset to live-up to the ten-year legacy of iPhone, so a strong guess is that iPhone 8 is going to be a Christmas of latest technologies and features.

At first it was expected that Apple iPhone 8 will have the wireless charging feature as a celebrity feature but now we know that Apple has something else in store for iPhone 8 as the wireless charging feature is going to be standard. The report also claims that the prices of iPhone models released this year will have a price tag of around $1000.

Apparently, the charging component will generate intense heat which could hard the 3D touch sensor. So, to protect the panel and its components, it is laminated by the help of a graphite sheet. This safety precaution is the reason behind the bulky price tag and Apple thinks that the public while find it justifiable. Apple iPhone 8 might have an even heavier price tag due to all the extra features it will have for being the tenth anniversary celebration edition.