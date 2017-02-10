Was Princess Diana Killed? A Look at the Truth

She was called "The People's Princess," and her death is still mourned by all those who loved and supported her. She was also one of the most enigmantic figures in modern history. Diana, Princess of Wales was a woman that her brother Charles called “the unique, the complex, the extraordinary and irreplaceable Diana.”

On August 31, 1997, Diana died after being involved in a car accident in the Pont de l'Alma road tunnel in Paris. Dodi Frayed and the driver of the Mercedes-Benz S280, Henry Paul, were both also pronounced dead at the scene. The only surivor was Trevor Rees-Jones, the bodyguard of Diana and Dodi.

After an 18-month investigation in France, it was found that Paul caused the accident because he was under the influence and drove too quickly while intoxicated.

Here are a few of them:

Princess Diana Was Killed By MI6

Richard Tomlinson, a former MI6 officer, released a sworn statement during the French Inquiry in 1999 lthat said that Britain's MI6 was involved in the crash. He reported that Paul was working for the security offices and that one of Diana's bodyguards, Trevor Rees or Kes Wingfield, was a contact for British intelligence.

Tomlinson said that MI6 was monitoring Diana's whereabout and actions before her death. He also said that her death exactly mirrored plans to use a strobelight to blind a chauffeur that were in place for the 1992 assassination attempt of then President of Serbia Slobodan Milošević.

However, in February 2008, Tomlinson said that he may have misremembered and that he had no concrete evidence that Paul was an MI6 agent.

Was Princess Diana Was Pregnant When She Died?

One of the main motives behind the alleged killing is that Diana was pregnant with Dodi Fayed's child. It wasn't exactly a popular idea that there was a non-Christian within the British Royal Family and even worse that the mother of the future king would have a relationship and a child with a prominent Egyptian Muslim.

In Mohamed Al-Fayed's view, which he repeated in 2008, Prince Philip, Prince Charles and Diana's sister Lady Sarah McCorquodale were all part of the planning of the plot to kill the Princess.

The former coroner of The Queen's Household, Dr. John Burton, said that he attended a post-mortem examination of the princess's body at Fulham mortuary and he said she was not pregnant.

Dodi Was Going To Propose to Princess Diana

On August 30, it is said that Dodi Fayed purchased an engagement ring from the jewelry store of Alberto Reprossi. The ring was placed on Diana's finger in a St. Tropez hotel. Mohamed Al-Fayed said that the couple would announced their engagement on the Monday after the accident.

However, CCTV evidence shows that Dodi left with nothing more than a catalogue.

Princess Diana Is Not Buried In Her Official Resting Place

Officially, the Princess is interred on a small island in the middle of a lake on the Spencer family estate. It features a modest temple and a commemorative statue at the entrance of the grounds.

Another version suggests that she was actually cremated and her ashes were interred in the family chapel at the church of St. Mary the Virgin with St. John in the nearby village of Great Brington. All of Diana's fmaily has been buried inside the church dating back to 1522, so it makes sense. However, locals believe that this rumor was just created to prevent tourists from going into the tiny village.