 
 

Girl’s Get Wild In The Red Band Trailer For Girl’s Trip

The female ensemble comedy releases new red band trailer getting the four leading ladies in drinking, dancing and a whole lot of fun

It’s time that the Girl’s Trip conception was redefined and Queen Latifah, Jada Pinkett Smith, Regina Hall and Tiffany Haddish are in just to do that. The four ladies are playing lead characters in the upcoming R-rated comedy, Girl’s Trip.

The four play friends in the story who meet after five years to go on a trip to New Orleans to attend the Essence festival. While there, they decide to make the most of it and push the reluctant one to let go. The ladies rediscover and embrace their wild side and have fun filled with drinking, sex, dancing and rope-sliding.

The red band trailer of the movie was released and it starts with the four friends discussing that Jada’s character have not had sex for two years which means she had to over the weekend.

They give her an ultimatum which she had to fulfill in three days. Regina Hall tells her friends that the weekend is about them and they are there together. We see Queen and Jada dancing in a club with wigs on and Regina tells them that it will be the last days that they will ever be young again.

They get ready to party while Jada’s character defends her hand-embroidered skirt from Guatemala. Set to Fifth Harmony’s That’s My Girl, we see the women enjoy the festival in New Orleans while dancing, flirting, drinking and making memories that will last for the rest of their lives.

In a zip line jumping scene, Jada’s character tells her friends that she had to pee and they persuade her to jump. She gets stuck in between and unintentionally loses control of her bladder, raining on the crowd below.

The trailer continues to feature more scenes and the cast from the movie and at the end, we see Jada’s character getting some action. At the end, Dina played by Tiffany Haddish offers Jada some drugs and they discuss where she hid it.

The movie is set to hit theaters on July 21st.

