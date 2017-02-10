 
 

NASA Plans To Search Alien Life On Jupiter's Icy Moon Europa

NASA Plans to Search Alien Life on Jupiter's Icy Moon Europa
  NASA to Send Spacecraft to Europa to Look for Signs of Life
 

NASA wants to send a spacecraft in the form of a lander to Europa to look for signs of life on the Jovian moon.

Space scientists say that if there are any other signs of life in the solar system, they most probably will be found on Europa. This is a moon of Jupiter. The probes have shown that this satellite of the giant gaseous planet has a salty ocean beneath its surface.

Of course, everyone knows that water is the first sign of life. Two years ago, NASA made plans to send a spacecraft which would capture flyby shots of Europa by the time the year 2020 arrives in its full glory. 

Today, the space agency has laid out in full detail its plans of sending a lander to the moon of Jupiter. A 264 page compendium has been typed out to explicitly portray the plans.

Three objectives stand out among others which have been listed in the report. One is concerning the incessant search for life on Europa. Then there is the exploration of the habitat that already exists on the moon.

Finally, plans to send robotic missions into the sub-surface ocean is the third point mentioned in the report

There exist great hopes among the space scientists that Europa holds biological potential. The chemistry and geology of this moon also will be taken into consideration.

Our grasp of the condition and situation of Europa will be bettered via this probe which still lies in the future. The spaceship that will fly off for Europa will be sophisticated and full of electronic instruments.

As mankind reaches out in his race for space, he realizes that he might not be alone in the universe. The truth, whatever it is, may really be out there.

