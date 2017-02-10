Stranger Things 2 Plot Revealed

Things did get strange indeed with the first season of Stranger Things. The ending was not the happiest of all as Will Byers did come back but he seemed to be carrying something with him and we apparently lost the powerful Eleven while vanquishing the Demigorgan. There were a lot of question by the end of the season that paved a huge runway for the second season to land on.

The show posted the first teaser during the Super Bowl in which one thing became significant that things did not end in season one. They are about to get a lot stranger especially with Will.

Will did return from the Upside Down but we saw him vomiting slugs at the end. Had he carried something to the world with him?

That will be one of the questions that will be at the center of the story about whether Will is suffering from PTSD or did he really bring something along with him. Other than that, there’s also speculation Will might be the only one who might be able to see what is really happening to the town.

Meanwhile, his mother, Joyce played by Wynona Ryder will try to stabilize his and his brother Jonathan’s lives. She will begin dating a former high school sweetheart, Bob as well.

Co-creator Matt Duffer also revealed that Hopper played David Barbour will be taking the reins of covering up what happened in the town. He has to cover up all the secrets of the disappearances and what the experiments on the town brought to protect Joyce and her children.

Meanwhile, Mike and Nancy Wheeler are both dealing with the shock of losing someone close to them. Mike having lost Eleven and Nancy losing Barbara is not easy for them to get over it will come out in season 2.

EW reports that two new characters will also be introduced in the form of brother-sister duo Billy played by Dacre Montgomery and Max played by Sadie Sink. Max becomes friends with the boys, providing some romantic interest for Lucas and Dustin, but Billy proves very different.

Duffer teased in a statement that "The evil in the real world is often as bad or worse than the supernatural evil, so we wanted to introduce a character like that." He also revealed that Eleven will be returning in the second season. However, her return and how and why she will return will be disclosed over the course of the season.

We know that the season’s events will take place after one year of season one because that was the release date of the Ghostbusters movie which the boys will be dressed as on Halloween in the show. The show is set to premiere on Halloween this year.