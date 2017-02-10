How to Rescue Your Reputation Online

A good reputation is golden, and that isn’t just speaking metaphorically. If your run a business, you know that a solid reputation can win you customers and foster a loyal following. The opposite can be a disaster for a business, and it may be difficult to redeem the good name of your company once it has been tarnished. Just as a natural disaster can strike suddenly and flatten a home, so a negative news story that is circulated around the media can do significant damage to a company. You can buy insurance against the damage caused by a fire or a hurricane, so think of reputation management as a kind of insurance for your brand’s good name.

Reputation Insurance

Don't Miss: Latest Science and Medical Discoveries

When you purchase insurance for your home, your car or your health, the idea is to make sure you have it before something goes wrong. If you are healthy and considered relatively low-risk, for example, you may pay lower premiums on health insurance. Reputation management should begin long before a disgruntled customer who is influential and has a lot of time on his hands ends up writing scathing reviews about your company online and posts about his dissatisfaction on social media. You should begin thinking about reputation management as soon as you build your company, just as new parents often buy life insurance.

A ReputationDefender doesn’t just take the negative reviews and the unflattering news stories and make them go away. It isn’t possible to erase these things from the internet unless you are the webmaster of the site where they appear. Instead, a reputation manager will produce positive content about your company and social media posts that help counteract the negative information and opinions. Reputation management is like insurance in that the better prepared you are, the easier this process is. It is less complicated to salvage a reputation if there was already plenty of good news about a company in the first place before the scathing reviews appeared.

How a Reputation Manager Works

When you hire a reputation manager to help build your brand and create a positive view of your company in the minds of the public, he or she will discuss what your company does and what kind of story you want to see on the web about your company. A reputation defender has experience in the process of creating a story about a company or brand that will be resilient and withstand some negative chatter from time to time. He or she may suggest a content strategy to build awareness about your brand and get the positive story out there. Think of this as a buffer against unforeseen problems that can happen in the future.

If reputation management sounds a lot like marketing, the fact is, it is related to this discipline. However, marketing can sometimes focus on promotions and the short-term, whereas reputation building is a more holistic, long-term approach to creating a lasting impression in the minds of potential consumers and to build a relationship. In life, if you hear a terrible story about someone you have been close to for years, you may be more willing to dismiss it as malicious gossip because you have a longstanding relationship with the person and have had many positive interactions with them. The same is true with a company—if there is already a good relationship with a customer, unflattering news may matter less.

Don’t Wait Until the Last Minute

The best approach to reputation management is to have a strategy and act on it before there is a negative event or story. Many companies take advantage of reputation management only when things have gone awry and there is a scandal. The worst case scenario is when companies wait until the story has gone out of control before they seek professionals to help remedy the situation. The longer the problem has been around, and the more time people have been engaging in negative gossip about a company, the bigger the challenge to repair a company’s reputation. However, those who are well-versed in reputation management can deal with even these cases.

How an Online Reputation Is Repaired

It may not happen overnight, but even the worst news can blow over if positive news replaces it and reinforces the viability of the company in the mind of the public. Think of major companies that have had their products recalled or their CEOs caught in compromising scandals. The stronger the company, the quicker it recovers from this bad news until the scandal becomes a distant memory.

The key to restoring a reputation is to make sure that positive news stories go viral and that there are advocates for the company who are vocal on social media. A reputation defender works with social media and news outlets to encourage a positive spin on the company and has a content strategy to make articles supporting the company rank higher on search engines. Even if company is hit with unfavorable press or reviews, there is always a second chance with a reputation defender.