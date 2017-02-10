 
 

Tesla Drivers Can Now Check For Empty Supercharger Station Live

Posted: Feb 10 2017, 12:09pm CST

 

Credit: Getty Images
  • Tesla Owners will now have the ability to find an empty Supercharger Stall live while sitting in cars
 

Tesla just released the feature through which the information about a certain Supercharger stall will be sent to car’s system

Tesla has been making sure that it provides ease and comfort to its customers. This is the reason they come up with regular updates in the system to make the charging car facility much easier than ever.

A few months back, the issue of idle but occupied Supercharger Stalls was raised by a few customers. The issue was raised when a man complained about stalls not being empty even when the connected cars were full charged.

To solve this problem Tesla came up with idle charge in which the customer has to pay an amount of money if the car sits in stall even after being charged. 

As for now Tesla has taken this solution to one step ahead and has not formulated a system through which the owners of a Tesla will be able to locate a nearby empty stall for charging.

The system will locate the information of the Supercharger on the car’s infotainment system. The information received will include the closest Supercharger stalls near the location of car.

Along with that it will also be notified if any stalls are free for charging or not. The system will show the number of total stall at a Supercharger site and the number of stalls that are vacant at the current moment. It will also display the idle fee of the stall as well. 

This will surely help the drivers to save time and energy. They will be able to skip the occupied stalls without needing to physically look for them and will be able to find the ones that are vacant on the map.

