 
 

Maserati Lavante SUV Debuts At Chicago Auto Show 2017

Posted: Feb 10 2017, 12:13pm CST | by , in News | Cars & Vehicles

 

Maserati Lavante SUV Debuts at Chicago Auto Show 2017
  • Maserati Lavante SUV to make Official Debut at Chicago Auto Show 2017
 

Maserati Lavante SUV is going to impress every one for sure

The Chicago Auto Show that will be held from February 10th to 20th is up and it will be showcasing a number of amazing brands showcasing a few brilliant motors.

Maserati is all set-to bring about it’s a game in the event as well. This s the reason that the company just revealed its lineup that will be making an appearance in the Chicago Auto Show. The brand is specially focusing on its new technology that is being introduced in its upcoming vehicles.

The Italian Luxury auto maker is going to promote its All-Wheel drive system named Q4 in the event. The Chicago show will also have the honor of being the debutant floor for upcoming Maserati Lavante SUV. 

Along with a Q4 Maserati Lavante SUV, the company is all set to feature Ghibli Q4 and Quattroporte S Q4 GranLusso in the event as well. These two sedans are known for their power and agility. The all-wheel drive capacity is just the cherry on top if talk about the credentials of these two cars. 

The Maserati Lavante SUV 2017 model has been given special attention for its design. The SUV will come with an evolutionary engine that is Maserati 3.0 liter V6 engine. The engine will be produced in two versions of twin turbo engine. This engine is really famous for its low sound and an extraordinary performance. 

The engine which is a Maserati V6 engine is available in two versions including a 424bhp and 345bhp version. The most powerful Lavante build by company has the ability to go from 0-60 mph in mere 5.0 seconds. It comes with a top speed of 164mph. while for the 345bhp engine goes from 0-60 in 5.8 seconds and has top speed of 156mph. 

The full list of vehicles on display at the Chicago Auto Show include the Ghibli S Q4, Quattroporte GTS GranSport, Quattroporte S Q4 GranLusso, Levante and Levante S, as well as the performance-oriented GranTurismo Sport coupe.

