Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition 2017 Fan Event will have All Swimsuit Models In Attendance

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition 2017 is only days away. The special Sports Illustrated magazine edition will be released on Monday. SI will be celebrating their swimsuit issue all week.

The “VIBES” by Sports Illustrated Swimsuit fan event will cap off the launch week of the 2017 edition. The inaugural “VIBES” festival is the latest live event offering from Sports Illustrated Swimsuit. VIBES by Sports Illustrated Swimsuit will be held in Houston on February 17–18. The first-of-its-kind event will feature live performances by GRAMMY Award-winning artists Diplo and Miguel; a food festival curated by Houston’s James Beard Award-winning chef Chris Shepherd and special appearances by the models of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Class of 2017.

The two-day event will feature our yet-to-be-revealed cover model, the full cast of swimsuit models from this year's issue, as well as Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman. SI has reiterated this week that all models featured in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition will be at the VIBES event in Houston, Texas.

This would mean that Christie Brinkley is also there. The 63-year-old might even make the SI Swimsuit 2017 cover, given the hype her swimsuit photos have unleashed.

Other top models that have been revealed to be featured in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition 2017 include Chrissy Teigen, Samantha Hoopes, Nina Agdal, Irina Shayk, Lais Ribeiro, Kelly Gale, Sida Sodorkina, Myla Dalbesio, Mia Kang, Danielle Herrington and Bianca Balti.

SI Swimsuit will reveal this year’s highly anticipated special content, including the full 2017 cast of swimsuit models, cover star, issue debut, a live-streamed red-carpet launch party in New York and more. The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition launch week events begin on Monday, February 13.

Tickets for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2017 fan event at the Post HTX are still available here. A VIP Pass for a day sells for $150. General Admission is $35 and the two day VIP pass is $250.

The SI event will feature besides Miguel and DJ Diplo, also the musical acts by Wrestlers, DJ Mel, Otis the Destroyer and DJ Gracie Chavez.

The Time Inc. owned magazine will accompany the release of the SI Swimsuit edition with a week filled with events and appearances.

Olympic Gold Medalists Simone Biles and Aly Raisman make their SI Swimsuit debut in the 2017 issue. Biles, who lives and trains in the Houston area, and Raisman, were photographed by James Macari against the backdrop of the VIBES festival, with shoots taking place around Houston at the World Champions Center, the North Houston Skate Park and the Lillie and Hugh Roy Cullen Sculpture Garden.

The Time Inc. owned Sports Illustrated Swimsuit franchise reaches more than 73 million people annually, and more men 18 to 34 than the Super Bowl.

The iconic franchise now spans more than 20 product extensions in digital social, broadcast, publishing, mobile and consumer products, along with supporting a vibrant experiential marketing business.

Since debuting in 1964 Swimsuit has become a pop-culture phenomenon and an established launching pad for successful careers in TV, fashion, business and film including those of Kathy Ireland, Cheryl Tiegs, Tyra Banks and Heidi Klum. The 2017 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue is the 53rd. Read everything you need to know about the 2017 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition.