2018 Audi RS 3 Sportback Revealed Before Debut at Geneva Motor Show

The new and upcoming Audi R3 Sportback that is supposed to make its debut in the Geneva Motor Show this year has been revealed by the company. The car is nothing but super looking and will be making sure that everyone gets impressed by its technicalities too.

Don't Miss: Best Gadgets of 2017

The car has been given a 400bhp pumping five-cylinder engine that provides an awesome driving experience. Other than that the wider track and angular sills that are the special hallmark of RS design are the ones that will be a part of this car too.

The five cylinder 400bhp engine of Audi R3 Sportback is regarded as the most powerful engine of this line up making it a big thing to be used in R3. The RS 3 Sportback has been a huge success worldwide since its release in the year 2011.

However addition of a powerful engine will make sure that it gets more attention than ever. The car will have the ability to gain 0-60mph in mere 4.1 seconds which is great feat for this sporty looking Sedan.

The 400bhp of this model is 33bhp more than the older model. It will be given the top speed of 280km/h while the original top speed provided by this engine is 250km/h.

The 2.5 TFSI engine has the ability to employ a dual injection into the main combustion chambers thus increasing its efficiency. It will be offered in S tronic seven-speed dual clutch transmission and a Quattro al-wheel drive option.

The Audi R3 Sportback is supposed to be fitted with electro-hydraulic multi-plate clutch distributers to distribute the torque efficiently among the axis. The handling of the car will be made super easy by the help of Electronic Stabilization Control (ECS).

“The Audi RS 3 Sportback offers our customers an attractive introduction to the RS world,” said Stephan Winkelmann, CEO of Audi Sport GmbH.

“Since 2011 the sporty compact model has proved itself extremely successful on the market. And with the new five-cylinder engine, the Audi RS 3 Sportback is at the head of its class and continuing that strong track record.”