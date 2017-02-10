Italdesign Teases Final Image of its Mysterious Supercar Before its Official Geneva Debut

Italdesign is all set to release its latest car in the Geneva Motor Show. The company was releasing the teaser images of different parts of the car from a long time now. However they just revealed new teaser images for the Super car and they actually showcase the full vehicle thus giving us the full look of the car. Almost nothing has been revealed about the car by the company. Italdesign however has been persistent about one fact that it will be an “extraordinary” car. This can be a pretty acceptable description of the futuristic Lamborghini Huracan base GTZero which was revealed in last year’s show.

Don't Miss: Latest Science and Medical Discoveries

The first teaser image of the car which is being released shows the carbon fiber rear wing which is pretty wide in nature. This wing looks like a part of something really fast and furious looking. The teaser image also showcases the horizontal taillights and a pretty bold looking Italdesign badge. We are not sure about the make of this car but we know for sure that Volkswagen has a major share in Italdesign. This is the reason that we are expecting a Lamborghini or an Audi for this super car’s base. Italdesign has already confirmed that this car will have a powerful engine and a high performance as well. This automatically takes ones thoughts towards a Lamborghini. An interesting thing about this car is that it will be put out as a production model though in limited number which has never been attempted for any car designed by Italdesign. There might be only five of these beauties to go on road in the road going version.