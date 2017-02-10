 
 

Mopar Celebrates 80 Years With 160 Special 2017 Dodge Challengers

Mopar Celebrates 80 Years With 160 Special 2017 Dodge Challengers
Credit: Mopar
  • 160 Mopar '17 Dodge Challengers Get a Hellcat Makeover for Mopar’s 80th Birthday
 

Dodge Challengers customized for a special edition celebration model

Mopar is celebrating its 80th anniversary this year and they are coming up with a very special vehicle for this occasion. The company has come up with a two-toned Dodge Challenger which will be a very limited edition car.

There will be only 160 units of these built by the company. The cars will be divided in two groups of 80 each, where they will be offered in different colors.

The customers will be able to choose a Dodge Challenger from a Billet Silver paint job or a Contusion Blue. The best thing about these two versions is that that each car will be hand painted, Pitch-Black from the top half. 

These new and special edition Dodge Challengers will be based in 392 Shaker package but it will not be the only worth noting thing about the car. It will come with a number of upgrades and tweaks that are not offered in the original one making it a true special edition car.

The cars will come with beautiful looking 20 inches wheel and hand-painted 392 logos on the fenders of each car. The 6.4 liter engine that is given to this Challenger has the ability to produce 485bhp and a 475lb-ft of torque, reports AutoBlog.

The Mopar Challenger is supposed to have a little more access to cold air through head lamp that is being introduced from Challenger Hellcat. There is a pair of new exhaust tips that are being regarded as the most mean looking ever introduced for a Challenger Hellcat.

A few changes have been formulated in the interior as well. There are seats that are adorned with embroidered Mopar logos on the headset which will tell about its special edition status. A serial number badging and a box full of goodies like booklet, key chain, badge and certificate of manufacturing will be the part of car too. 

