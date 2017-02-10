 
 

NES Classic Reseller Prices On Amazon In Free Fall

Posted: Feb 10 2017, 2:05pm CST

 

The NES Classic reseller offers are dropping fast.

The NES Classic offers on the reseller market on Amazon.com are dropping fast. In the morning the prices have been dropping to under $130 and the best offer was at $120. Now there are dozens of offers for under $120. The lowest price at the moment for a new NES Classic is $116.80 with free shipping on amazon.com.

The profit for resellers is dwindling. The regular price of a NES is $59.99. Reseller make less than $50 (after fees) on a resale of a NES console. Before the Holidays some people paid well over $200 for a NES Classic.

There is more availability in stores, but the demand is still much higher. Nitendo has not yet swamped retailers with NES units. It is a steady stream with stores of major retailers receiving a handful of units every couple of days. This might change in March.

Amazon Germany gives a clue when a major shipment of the NES Classic is expected. The NES Classic is back-ordered and due stock March 15. Amazon is offering to pre-order the NES at the regular price for a mid-March delivery. The NES Classic reseller business might be over by the end of March, when Nintendo finally is able to satisfy the demand for the NES Classic.

Nintendo has only sold through 1.5 million Nintendo NES Classic consoles since the launch in November of last year. Nintendo announced the number in the earning calls on February 1, 2017. The company plans to increase production. 1.5 million is just way too low and just shows how badly Nintendo predicted the demand. 

Nintendo says that the procurement of parts is holding the ramp up of the NES Classic production back.

The ability to mod the NES Classic and install an unlimited number of games has renewed the hype around the retro console. The latest version of hakchi2 allows NES owners to install over 800 NES games.

We are tracking NES Classic stock for several stores that have received new NES Classic inventory in the past weeks. The list of stores that are getting supplied by Nintendo is rather short. Besides Walmart, Best Buy, GameStop, Target and ToysRUs only the Nintendo flagship store in New York had the NES in stock.

Find the NES Classic in stock updates for other stores in our Nintendo NES Classic Shopping Tracker. We track the NES Classic availability at Walmart, Target, GameStop and Best Buy.

Nintendo is under criticism for bad demand forecasting since years. Part of it is intentional as shortage generates buzz. The downside are the countless hours of people spent in line and the caused frustration. There is no update from Nintendo when the Japanese video game maker will resolve the shortage.

The $59.99 Nintendo NES Classic Edition console launched on November 11 in stores and online. The supply was extremely constraint in stores and especially online.

On launch day Nintendo said: "The Nintendo Entertainment System: NES Classic Edition system is a hot item, and we are working hard to keep up with consumer demand. There will be a steady flow of additional systems through the holiday shopping season and into the new year. Please contact your local retailers to check availability."

Nintendo did not make any further comments about the NES Classic supply situation since then. Nintendo of America President Reggie Fils-Aime tried to explain last week in an interview why the NES is suffering a shortage. 

"When we looked at that proposition what we believed was the adults, 30-40 years old, who grew up playing NES as a kid, 10 years old or so but had stepped away from the gaming category--that was going to be the buyer," Fils-Aime said to GameSpot. "As we thought about that, that led us to a certain level of supply. The reality, however, was that the lapsed gamer and the "more active gamer" bought the NES Classic."

This is a poor excuse. Nintendo apparently does not do focus groups ahead of console launches.

The palm-sized NES console, retailing for $59.99 list price, features the classic Nintendo NES controller many geeks have grown up with. The retro console comes pre-installed with 30 classic NES games including Super Mario Bros., Pac-Man, Metroid, Donkey Kong, The Legend of Zelda and Kirby's Adventures. The NES Classic Edition system is a miniaturized version of the groundbreaking NES, originally released in 1985.

The Holiday shopping season 2016 has been dominated by the hunt for Hatchimals and the Nintendo NES classic edition. The NES Classic demand is still strong amidst ongoing shortage. In about one months the new Nintendo Switch will go sale and Nintendo fans brace for the worst.

The Nintendo Switch pre-order are sold out. The supply situation might no be as bad as for the NES, but it will be difficult to get a Switch at launch for customers who have not pre-ordered the Switch. Refer to our Nintendo Switch in stock track for pre-order and launch day.

