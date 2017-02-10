 
 

Hubble Discovers A Comet 100,000 Times Bigger Than Halley’s

Posted: Feb 10 2017, 11:45pm CST | by , Updated: Feb 10 2017, 11:54pm CST, in News | Latest Science News

 

Hubble Discovers a Comet 100,000 Times Bigger than Halley’s
his artist's impression of massive, comet-like object falling toward a white dwarf. The object has a chemical composition similar to Halley’s Comet. Credit: Credits: NASA, ESA, and Z. Levy (STScI)
 

The comet-like object is polluting the atmosphere of a nearby white dwarf

In 1986, Halley’s Comet became the first comet ever to be studied in detail by astronomers. The ‘periodic’ comet returns to Earth’s skies almost every 75 years and will next appear in the night skies in year 2062.

Don't Miss: Super Bowl 2017 Commercials & Advertisers

Now, astronomers have found another massive comet-like object floating near a white dwarf star. The object has a compositional makeup similar to Halley’s Comet, but it is 100,000 times more massive than the Halley’s and is filled with elements essential for life on Earth like carbon and nitrogen, as well as oxygen and hydrogen, the components of water. However, the comet is broken apart and showering the nearby star with its debris. In other words, comet-like material has been seen polluting the atmosphere of the white dwarf.

The findings points to the fact that our solar system's Kuiper Belt that lies beyound Neptune is not the only place in the universe where comet-like bodies orbit white dwarfs. These icy bodies are present in other planatery systems, too and it’s the first time, astronomers have spotted one such body around a nearby dwarf star. The discovery was made by using Hubble Space Telescope and W.M. Keck Observatory.

The white dwarf is approximately 200 light-years from Earth and is located in the constellation Boötes. First documented in 1974, the white dwarf locked in a wide binary system with a companion star separated by 2,000 times the distance that the Earth is from the sun.

The icy objects found in this region of space apparently survived the process of star’s evolution as it became a red giant and then turned into a small, dense white dwarf. White dwarf is the final evolutionary state of low or medium mass star. This type of stars expels most of its outer material, creating a planetary nebula. 

Around 50 percent of white dwarfs are known to have building blocks of life in their atmosphere but it is the first time nitrogen has been discovered on a white dwarf and is one of only the few known examples of white dwarfs that are being polluted by infalling debris from rocky, asteroid-like objects.

“Nitrogen is a very important element for life as we know it,” said Siyi Xu from European Southern Observatory in Garching, Germany, who led the team that made the discovery. “This particular object is quite rich in nitrogen, more so than any object observed in our solar system.”

Comments

The Author


Hira Bashir covers daily affairs around the world.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

Scientists Discover White Dwarf Star with Possible Alien Life

Scientists Discover White Dwarf Star with Possible Alien Life

1 hour ago

NASA Plans to Search Alien Life on Jupiter&#039;s Icy Moon Europa

NASA Plans to Search Alien Life on Jupiter's Icy Moon Europa

13 hours ago, 10:26am CST

Climate Change and Fishing Almost Killed off Endangered Penguins

Climate Change and Fishing Almost Killed off Endangered Penguins

15 hours ago, 8:23am CST

Astronaut Captures Mysterious Blue Jets of Electricity

Astronaut Captures Mysterious Blue Jets of Electricity

16 hours ago, 7:16am CST

Was Princess Diana Killed? A Look at the Truth

Was Princess Diana Killed? A Look at the Truth

1 hour ago

Microsoft&#039;s Lawsuit against US Government will Continue

Microsoft's Lawsuit against US Government will Continue

1 hour ago

Uber Drivers in Taiwan Call for Legalization

Uber Drivers in Taiwan Call for Legalization

1 hour ago

NES Classic In Stock Updates: Amazon, Walmart, Target, Best Buy and GameStop

NES Classic In Stock Updates: Amazon, Walmart, Target, Best Buy and GameStop

1 hour ago

NES Classic Reseller Prices on Amazon in Free Fall

NES Classic Reseller Prices on Amazon in Free Fall

1 hour ago

Mopar Celebrates 80 Years With 160 Special 2017 Dodge Challengers

Mopar Celebrates 80 Years With 160 Special 2017 Dodge Challengers

10 hours ago, 1:45pm CST

Italdesign Teases Final Image of its Mysterious Supercar Before its Official Geneva Debut

Italdesign Teases Final Image of its Mysterious Supercar Before its Official Geneva Debut

11 hours ago, 12:48pm CST

2018 Audi RS 3 Sportback Revealed Before Debut at Geneva Motor Show

2018 Audi RS 3 Sportback Revealed Before Debut at Geneva Motor Show

11 hours ago, 12:20pm CST

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition 2017 Fan Event will have All Swimsuit Models In Attendance

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition 2017 Fan Event will have All Swimsuit Models In Attendance

11 hours ago, 12:15pm CST

Maserati Lavante SUV Debuts at Chicago Auto Show 2017

Maserati Lavante SUV Debuts at Chicago Auto Show 2017

11 hours ago, 12:13pm CST

Tesla Drivers Can Now Check for Empty Supercharger Station Live

Tesla Drivers Can Now Check for Empty Supercharger Station Live

11 hours ago, 12:09pm CST

comments powered by Disqus


Featured News

Nintendo Switch Pre-order and Launch Day Sales Updates

Nintendo Switch Pre-order and Launch Day Sales Updates

Super Bowl Commercials 2017: Watch All Released Super Bowl Ads

Super Bowl Commercials 2017: Watch All Released Super Bowl Ads

 
Top 10 Funniest Super Bowl Commercials of 2017

Top 10 Funniest Super Bowl Commercials of 2017

NES Classic In Stock Updates: Amazon, Walmart, Target, Best Buy and GameStop

NES Classic In Stock Updates: Amazon, Walmart, Target, Best Buy and GameStop




Latest Science News

Scientists Discover White Dwarf Star with Possible Alien Life

Scientists Discover White Dwarf Star with Possible Alien Life

1 hour ago

NASA Plans to Search Alien Life on Jupiter&#039;s Icy Moon Europa

NASA Plans to Search Alien Life on Jupiter's Icy Moon Europa

13 hours ago, 10:26am CST

Climate Change and Fishing Almost Killed off Endangered Penguins

Climate Change and Fishing Almost Killed off Endangered Penguins

15 hours ago, 8:23am CST

Astronaut Captures Mysterious Blue Jets of Electricity

Astronaut Captures Mysterious Blue Jets of Electricity

16 hours ago, 7:16am CST

More Latest Science News Stories




Latest News

Was Princess Diana Killed? A Look at the Truth

Was Princess Diana Killed? A Look at the Truth

1 hour ago

Scientists Discover White Dwarf Star with Possible Alien Life

Scientists Discover White Dwarf Star with Possible Alien Life

1 hour ago

Microsoft&#039;s Lawsuit against US Government will Continue

Microsoft's Lawsuit against US Government will Continue

1 hour ago

Uber Drivers in Taiwan Call for Legalization

Uber Drivers in Taiwan Call for Legalization

1 hour ago

More Latest News


Your Deals on Amazon


The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Trending ...

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook