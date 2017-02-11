 
 

What Is Driving The Accelerated Expansion Of The Universe?

What is Driving the Accelerated Expansion of the Universe?
Scientists will discover the reason behind universe’s expansion through astronomy experiments

Scientists could study Albert Einstein’s ideas through astronomy. The high-tech tests can find the factors that cause universe’s expansion. Researchers have been trying for long to find which elements enhanced the expansion of the universe.

New research would help explore two factors behind the expansion, including dark energy and gravity’s revised theory.

The gravity theory of Einstein means gravity is the reason behind space and time distortions that had Cosmological Constant, a mathematical element. Basically, Einstein used the element to understand the static universe, but then rejected it when he found that the universe is expanding.

The century old research shows that, the universe is expanding fast that means the Constant explained by Einstein is still causing dark energy. Einstein’s theory of gravity around the universe will fail if we reject dark energy.

Scientists found that they could solve the old puzzle by finding the gravity speed in the cosmos through studying the gravitational waves-space-time ripples going in the universe. The research scientists were from University of Edinburgh.

Calculations by the research team show that if gravitational waves’ speed is similar to light’s speed, it would solve the theory of alternative gravity without the dark energy, supporting Einstein’s Cosmological Constant. But, if their speed is different from the light, Einstein’s theory would fail.

Laser Interferometer Gravitational-Wave Observatory (LIGO) in the US will conduct the experiment. The LIGO detected gravitational waves in 2015 through twin detectors that were 2000 miles apart. The experiments will occur this year at the time of 100th anniversary of Einstein’s Constant.

The research study published in Physics Letters B and the UK Science Technology Facilities Council, the Swiss National Science Foundation, and the Portuguese Foundation of Science and Technology supported the study.

New research on direct gravitational wave will help scientists resolve an old puzzle, said Dr. Lucas Lombriser, of the University of Edinburgh's School of Physics and Astronomy.

