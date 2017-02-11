 
 

Trump’s Travel Ban Has No Evidence To Back It Up

Posted: Feb 11 2017, 5:20am CST

 

Trump’s Travel Ban has No Evidence to Back it Up
  • Trump’s Selective Ban on Outsiders is Wrong as as Study Finds no link between immigration and increased crime
 

Apparently, Donald Trump’s selective ban on outsiders has no evidence to back it up. Crime rates actually have nothing to do with the number of immigrants pouring into the United States.

Most discussions about immigration into the United States try to find links between the people coming into the country and the crime rate. Yet a study found no such relation between the two phenomena.

The fact of the matter is that immigration may even cause a reduction in the crime rate. In other words, the United States has nothing to fear from immigrants in spite of what Donald Trump may say to the contrary.   

Immigrants have been the great strengthening element in America since eons. The melting pot norm has always been the trend in the United States. All across the USA normally the crime rate and immigration have no connection with each other.

While immigration does not exactly increase assaults, other crimes such as burglary, robbery and larceny not to mention murder are actually lower in areas where there are immigrants.

The results are in and they disprove POTUS Trump’s propaganda regarding the influx of immigrants. The view of Donald Trump is definitely skewed. Not only is it racist and biased, but it makes no sense in an international world that has come to resemble a global village.  

It is solid facts that will come to the aid of reality in the current political climate in the United States. Crime is crime and immigration is immigration. The two have nothing in common with each other.

On the whole, foreigners are not more prone to crime than native Americans. In fact, native Americans are higher in the crime department and have a tendency to engage in all sorts of criminal activities.  

The issue that Donald Trump wants to resolve once and for all is that native jobs are being taken by foreign workers. The crime factor on the other hand has more to do with the nature of big city life.

Cities are hotbeds of vice and all sorts of criminal activity. While creativity is the top product of cities, unfortunately so is crime. The study never claims that immigrants commit no crimes.

Such a view would be naïve. Yet they are not a special case since the rest of the American natives are also as much if not more likely to commit crimes. 

The study was published in the Journal of Ethnicity in Criminal Justice.

