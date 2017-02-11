 
 

Arctic Experience High Temperatures Third Time This Winter

  High Temperatures in the Arctic Thrice in a Row this Time around
 

The temperatures were high in the Arctic thrice in a row this time around.

While the Northeast regions experienced strong winds and cold temperatures, the Arctic was not subject to such frigid conditions. Weather in the Arctic was mild and balmy instead of very cold.

The weather has worked its magic once again and the results are not good. The Arctic which is normally bone-chillingly cold in winter is now slightly warmer than usual. 

This is the third time that the Arctic has faced such a situation this winter. The skyrocketing temperatures show that not all is right with the Arctic. A number of causes have combined to give rise to these conditions.

Global warming though remains the chief reason for this SNAFU. The air and the ice are also interacting with each other in complex and sophisticated ways.

Also the low pressure system has seen to it that temperatures remain erratic in this region of the world. The storm mainly responsible for this problem in the first place is extant in the Atlantic. The extratropical cyclones have a way of shaking things up as far as the weather is concerned. 

While not everything is clear as regards these climatic changes, one thing is for sure. The sea ice in the Arctic is retreating at a rapid pace. Things are going from frozen to thawed and fast.

As the ice moves up north, the lower regions are facing a whole scale meltdown as the norm, according to WashingtonPost. The weather-induced changes mean that matters will not remain the same any longer.

Where the weather was hot and dry, it may get cold and wet. Also where there was greenery, now there may be desertification. This topsy turvy nature of the weather is something that humanity will have to get used to as time moves along in its rush into the future.

