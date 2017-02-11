 
 

Eating More Fruit And Vegetables Boosts Your Mood In Just Two Weeks

Eating More Fruit and Vegetables Boosts Your Mood in Just Two Weeks
  • Fresh fruits and vegetables can potentially tackle depression in just two weeks
 

Researchers say that increasing one’s consumption of fresh fruits and seasonal vegetables can lead to glowing health within a fortnight.

Nutritionists have found that increased consumption of fresh fruits and vegetables in the form of a balanced diet leads to ideal psychological health.

Such natural produce can even lead to a respite from such diseases as depressive illness. The difference was visible within a fortnight’s time. The study included 171 people from 18 to 25 years of age. Their diets were analyzed by the scientists.  

The subjects were split up into three groups all the better to gauge whether a diet high in fruits and vegetables was good for them or not. Over the course of a fortnight, they were either allowed to eat what they normally ate or encouraged to dine on fresh fruits and vegetables.

Among the two daily servings of this fresh produce may be included: carrots, kiwifruit, apples and oranges. The group which ate this diet which was salubrious for health managed to make improvements in their psychic health. Also their vital signs and motivation to live healthier lives skyrocketed. 

Yet those who were given $10 to follow this diet and had to be given reminders did not show any such improvements. This was strange but true. These people often mixed their vegetables in their meals.

The thing which was noted down was that by reminding them and offering them a financial reward, the very gist off a good diet was being destroyed.

They ought to be acting of their own accord to reap the full benefits of this fruit and vegetable diet. Once these people ate the diet of fresh produce regularly, they enjoyed good health within two weeks’ time span, according to Mail Online.

By engaging in this behavior modification with self-motivation instead of from external guidelines (which are often neglected) the subjects seemed to stick with the diet and thus reap the benefits in the long run. 

