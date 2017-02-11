Lamborghini Urus Revealed in Spy Shots

Lamborghini has been teasing and introducing the concept of Urus from many years now. However the time has come that we will see this car by the luxury car maker on roads in a few months. The Lamborghini Urus is in development these days.

Don't Miss: Best Gadgets of 2017

Recently it was spied while being tested in a track. The spy shots that were taken of the Urus showed a perfectly hidden car under a lot of camouflage. However we are still able to figure out a few sure things about the car.

One can see a number of changes in this developmental model as compared to the concept but we can pretty easily tell that, this in fact is a Lamborghini, according to AutoBlog.

The Lamborghini Urus has been given the new face of aut0omaker’s new cars. This face is given to the 2017 updated Lamborghini Aventador S as well. The overall shape of the car is pretty much the same as that of the concept but it’s been slightly pulled back.

The intakes that can be seen on teh far corners of both sides are smaller than those introduced in the concept. The headlights of the car look similar to the concept.

The wheel arches are smaller than that of the concept but are similar in shape that was shown earlier. There is a crease door in the car but it has a far less aggressive look overall. It has a roofline that looks like that of BMW X6 type.

Lamborghini just confirmed this week that the production of Lamborghini Urus will start in the month of April 2017. This means that we will soon be seeing a finished product model of the car. We are expecting an option of twin turbo charged V8 engine or a plug in hybrid system in car.