Westworld Star Thandie Newton in Talks to Star in Han Solo Movie

Han Solo movie is happening and as the days progress we are getting more confirmations about the behind the camera and on-camera cast and crew. Alden Ehrenreich was announced to play the main character Han Solo in the movie.

Don't Miss: The Hottest CES 2017 Highlights

The cast confirmation was slowly followed by more and we found out that Donald Glover as Lando Calrissian, Woody Harrelson as Han Solo's mentor and Emilia Clarke as the leading lady.

These are not all the characters that will be featured in the movie however. As we know that Star Wars movies are always big on the casts and there is room for some more. There are CGI characters and characters who can appear for only a few scenes but they are significant in making the movie great.

Lucasfilm makes sure that the right people are playing the right characters and the studio is approaching Thandie Newton for one of such parts, according to Variety. The role has not been revealed yet for which the studios is pursuing her but there is a chance that Newton might say yes.

The actress has been an effective actor on HBO’s latest hit series Westworld in which Thandie plays one of the rogue ‘host’ androids, Maeve Millan.

She had become one of the beloved faces of the show and even received acclaim and recognition for her performance. She was nominated for the Golden Globe as well as SAG awards this year.

Before Westworld, Thandie was a popular face on the show ER where she played Makemba 'Kem' Likasu for six seasons. She has also been a part of some prominent movies including, Mission: Impossible II, The Pursuit of Happyness, W., 2012 and Crash.

The news of Thandie’s confirmation for Han Solo movie is being looked forward to anxiously by both the Star Wars fans and that of Westworld’s.