 
 

Westworld Star Thandie Newton In Talks To Star In Han Solo Movie

Posted: Feb 11 2017, 10:09am CST | by , in News | Latest Movie News

 

Westworld Star Thandie Newton in Talks to Star in Han Solo Movie
Credit: Getty Images
 

Thandie Newton of Westworld is in talks to play a character in the upcoming Han Solo movie

Han Solo movie is happening and as the days progress we are getting more confirmations about the behind the camera and on-camera cast and crew. Alden Ehrenreich was announced to play the main character Han Solo in the movie.

Don't Miss: The Hottest CES 2017 Highlights

The cast confirmation was slowly followed by more and we found out that Donald Glover as Lando Calrissian, Woody Harrelson as Han Solo's mentor and Emilia Clarke as the leading lady.

These are not all the characters that will be featured in the movie however. As we know that Star Wars movies are always big on the casts and there is room for some more. There are CGI characters and characters who can appear for only a few scenes but they are significant in making the movie great.

Lucasfilm makes sure that the right people are playing the right characters and the studio is approaching Thandie Newton for one of such parts, according to Variety. The role has not been revealed yet for which the studios is pursuing her but there is a chance that Newton might say yes.

The actress has been an effective actor on HBO’s latest hit series Westworld in which Thandie plays one of the rogue ‘host’ androids, Maeve Millan.

She had become one of the beloved faces of the show and even received acclaim and recognition for her performance. She was nominated for the Golden Globe as well as SAG awards this year.

Before Westworld, Thandie was a popular face on the show ER where she played Makemba 'Kem' Likasu for six seasons. She has also been a part of some prominent movies including, Mission: Impossible II, The Pursuit of Happyness, W., 2012 and Crash.

The news of Thandie’s confirmation for Han Solo movie is being looked forward to anxiously by both the Star Wars fans and that of Westworld’s.

Comments

The Author


M. Affan covers the hottest news that captivate the web today.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

Jason Statham and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Expecting First Child

Jason Statham and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Expecting First Child

1 day ago, 11:07am CST

Girl’s Get Wild in the Red Band Trailer for Girl’s Trip

Girl’s Get Wild in the Red Band Trailer for Girl’s Trip

1 day ago, 10:21am CST

Jack Nicholson and Kristen Wiig to Star in the Tony Erdmann Remake

Jack Nicholson and Kristen Wiig to Star in the Tony Erdmann Remake

2 days ago, 12:07pm CST

Fifty Shades Darker to Face Tough Competition at the Box Office

Fifty Shades Darker to Face Tough Competition at the Box Office

3 days ago, 9:47am CST

Next-Gen Nissan Leaf Spied

Next-Gen Nissan Leaf Spied

42 minutes ago

2018 Subaru Legacy Stuns Everyone at 2017 Chicago Auto Show

2018 Subaru Legacy Stuns Everyone at 2017 Chicago Auto Show

53 minutes ago

Lamborghini Urus Revealed in Spy Shots

Lamborghini Urus Revealed in Spy Shots

2 hours ago

2018 Toyota Tundra and Sequoia TRD Sport and RAV4 Adventure Models Debut at Chicago Auto Show

2018 Toyota Tundra and Sequoia TRD Sport and RAV4 Adventure Models Debut at Chicago Auto Show

4 hours ago

Oscars 2017 Performers Include Justin Timberlake and John Legend and Lin-Manuel Miranda

Oscars 2017 Performers Include Justin Timberlake and John Legend and Lin-Manuel Miranda

5 hours ago

Eating More Fruit and Vegetables Boosts Your Mood in Just Two Weeks

Eating More Fruit and Vegetables Boosts Your Mood in Just Two Weeks

5 hours ago

Ford Invests $1 Billion in Argo AI to Advance Self-Driving Cars

Ford Invests $1 Billion in Argo AI to Advance Self-Driving Cars

5 hours ago

Arctic Experience High Temperatures Third Time This Winter

Arctic Experience High Temperatures Third Time This Winter

5 hours ago

Trump’s Travel Ban has No Evidence to Back it Up

Trump’s Travel Ban has No Evidence to Back it Up

5 hours ago

Deccan Traps were formed by Two Magma Plumes, Says Study

Deccan Traps were formed by Two Magma Plumes, Says Study

6 hours ago

What is Driving the Accelerated Expansion of the Universe?

What is Driving the Accelerated Expansion of the Universe?

9 hours ago

comments powered by Disqus


Featured News

Nintendo Switch Pre-order and Launch Day Sales Updates

Nintendo Switch Pre-order and Launch Day Sales Updates

Super Bowl Commercials 2017: Watch All Released Super Bowl Ads

Super Bowl Commercials 2017: Watch All Released Super Bowl Ads

 
Top 10 Funniest Super Bowl Commercials of 2017

Top 10 Funniest Super Bowl Commercials of 2017

NES Classic In Stock Updates: Amazon, Walmart, Target, Best Buy and GameStop

NES Classic In Stock Updates: Amazon, Walmart, Target, Best Buy and GameStop




Latest Movie News

Jason Statham and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Expecting First Child

Jason Statham and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Expecting First Child

1 day ago, 11:07am CST

Girl’s Get Wild in the Red Band Trailer for Girl’s Trip

Girl’s Get Wild in the Red Band Trailer for Girl’s Trip

1 day ago, 10:21am CST

Jack Nicholson and Kristen Wiig to Star in the Tony Erdmann Remake

Jack Nicholson and Kristen Wiig to Star in the Tony Erdmann Remake

2 days ago, 12:07pm CST

Fifty Shades Darker to Face Tough Competition at the Box Office

Fifty Shades Darker to Face Tough Competition at the Box Office

3 days ago, 9:47am CST

More Latest Movie News Stories




Latest News

Next-Gen Nissan Leaf Spied

Next-Gen Nissan Leaf Spied

42 minutes ago

2018 Subaru Legacy Stuns Everyone at 2017 Chicago Auto Show

2018 Subaru Legacy Stuns Everyone at 2017 Chicago Auto Show

53 minutes ago

Lamborghini Urus Revealed in Spy Shots

Lamborghini Urus Revealed in Spy Shots

2 hours ago

2018 Toyota Tundra and Sequoia TRD Sport and RAV4 Adventure Models Debut at Chicago Auto Show

2018 Toyota Tundra and Sequoia TRD Sport and RAV4 Adventure Models Debut at Chicago Auto Show

4 hours ago

More Latest News


Your Deals on Amazon


The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Trending ...

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook