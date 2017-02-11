2018 Subaru Legacy Stuns Everyone at 2017 Chicago Auto Show

2018 Subaru Legacy was officially debited in the 2017 Chicago Auto Show. This new model is actually the redesigned version of 2015 model of car. this model is regarded as the mid-cycle refreshed look and after that it will be given a generation next make over in a couple of months.

Don't Miss: NES Classic Alternatives are Cheaper

The best features that were to be seen in this updated model were new styles of front and rear bumpers. The interior designing and material of the car has been improved as well. It will now come with an option of Apple Car Play or Android Auto.

Both of these will be linked in the upgraded Star Link infotainment system that is the part of extra ordinary interior of car. It now includes safety features, according to MotorAuthority.

The 2018 Subaru Legacy will have 2.5 liter 4 cylinder engine option and a 3.6 liter 6 cylinder engine option. The engines are coupled with continuously variable transmission (CVT). Along with that its offer the option of ECU which according to Subaru formulates a more smooth acceleration.

The 2.5i model will be available in trims of base, premium, sport and Limited ones. The 3.6R version will be only the Limited version. All of these models in each trim is supposed to come with the standard all-wheel drive option.

The major external design may include a wider and lower grille up front for the 2018 Subaru Legacy. The headlights have been re-designed and have been given C-shaped headlights.

Along with that LED day time running lights will make the front look beautiful as well. The bumper and fascia are reshaped making it appear wider. The company has worked on the engine to reduce noise and to get a better drive experience. It will go on sale this summer.