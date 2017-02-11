Next-Gen Nissan Leaf Spied

Nissan leaf which was introduced for the first time, seven years ago, still has a strong market all over the world. It is regarded as one of the best sold models by the company. The only competitor that affected its sales a bit is Chevrolet Bolt EV.

It became famous due to its lower price and a better range. However it looks like the strong sales are going to return back to Nissan Leaf. All the credit of this feat can be given to the next generation Nissan Leaf that is in development mode these days.

We have just gotten our hands on the new spy shots of the prototype of upcoming Nissan Leaf. The prototype looks way cooler than we would have thought about the car to look.

It clearly shows that Nissan’s engineering department and designing department has worked pretty hard to make the car look like a futuristic one thus to compensate its Next Gen label as well.

The prototype that was spied was heavily camouflaged but we were able to decipher quite a few things just by the looks of it. It looks like the new Leaf is going to borrow a number of factors from Nissan IDS concept and will actually include its floating roof and angular headlights with taillights.

Along with that it can be seen that it looks pretty much like that of Nissan Murano as well but in a smaller size. The front of the car appears to be more aggressive than ever and it also looked as if it has got flip-up panels hidden in charging ports, according to AutoBlog.

The rear has been given a far more aggressive look too. We don’t know about its range. The current Nissan offers 107 miles, anything less than 200 miles will be a clear disappointment.