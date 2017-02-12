Watch New SNL Spicer Clip Online

Melissa McCarthy surprised with an amazing impersonation of Sean Spicer on SNL last weekend. On Saturday she is back and it is another comedy triumph. Watch the new Sean Spicer Press Conference Cold Open below. McCarthy's first appearance as Sean Spicer raked up over 21 million views on Youtube. It is the second most popular SNL video on Youtube, only topped by the Donald Trump (Baldwin vs. Hillary Clinton (McKinnon) Debate four month ago.

SNL Spicer is less than two million behind, and the clip will be SNL's most viewed video somewhen next week.

This time SNL Spicer attacks the press with a leave blower and SNL Spicer's desk is now "weaponized." It got wheel to drive through the crowd of journalists. Kate MicKinnon makes a cameo as Jeff Sessions, she looks scary. Spicer is SNL's biggest hit right now. The hashtag #SNLSpicer is the number one trending topic on Twitter after the show has aired.

The members of the press are played by Bobby Moynihan, Mikey Day, Vanessa Bayer, Sasheer Zamata, Cecily Strong and Kyle Mooney.

Alec Baldwin has returned for his record-breaking 17th time as a host. The SAG, Emmy and Golden Globe-winning actor has garnered critical praise for his “SNL” appearances as Donald Trump this season and can next be heard in the animated film “Boss Baby.”

Ed Sheeran returned for his second time as musical guest. The multi-Grammy Award-winning singer’s two new singles, "Shape of You" and "Castle on the Hill," made chart history last week, debuting at #1 and #6, respectively, on the Billboard Hot 100. His much anticipated third studio album, “÷," will be released March 3. SNL airs Saturdays at 11:30pm ET on NBC.