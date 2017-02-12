Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition 2017 Details Revealed

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition is a massive online and print event that will be launched on Monday. SI managed to make its special Swimsuit edition an annual pop culture event everybody is talking about.

Sports Illustrated announced on January 10th that Aly Raisman and Simone Biles are featured in the SI Swimsuit 2017 edition. The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition 2017 will be released on Monday Feb. 13, 2017.

On Feb. 6, Sports Illustrated dropped a huge bomb. 63-year-old Christie Brinkley will make a comeback to the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition along with her two daughters. Brinkley created a huge hype for the Swimsuit edition that could mean that SI decides to put her on the cover of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition 2017.

Sports Illustrated released a teaser video for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2017 edition on January 18. Fans can get a glimpse of the locations, swimsuits and sexy bodies of the swimsuit models. The identities of the models is kept secret.

The VIBES by Sports Illustrated Swimsuit festival will take place in Houston on Feb. 17 and Feb. 18, marking the end of the SI Swimsuit edition launch week. The tickets are on sale now here.

Find below everything fans need to know about the 2017 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition, including models, rookies, cover, fan event and more.

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Models 2017

Sports Illustrated reveal some of the swimsuit models featured in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition 2017 on January 10. Athletes Aly Raisman and Simone Biles are the first models that Sports Illustrated revealed for the 2017 Swimsuit issue.

On Monday January 30, SI revealed the first newcomer model. 21-year-old Swedish model Kelly Gale will be featured in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition 2017. Victoria's Secret models Lais Ribeiro and Sida Sidorkina will be SI swimsuit models in the 2017 edition.

31-year-old Chrissy Teigen will also make a comeback after giving birth in April of last year. The biggest splash created the comeback of Christie Brinkley.

List of 2017 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit models

THE MODELS

Christie Brinkley

Sailor Brinkley Cook

Alexa Ray Joel

Chrissy Teigen

Samantha Hoopes

Nina Agdal

Irina Shayk

Lais Ribeiro

Kelly Gale

Sida Sodorkina

Myla Dalbesio

Mia Kang

Danielle Herrington

Bianca Balti

THE ATHLETES

Aly Raisman

Simone Biles

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2017 Cover Model

Being on the cover of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition is a huge achievement for any model. Last year, the cover of the SI Swimsuit edition had featured three different models. The three models couldn't be any more different from each other. Ronda Rousey, Ashley Graham and Hailey Clauson each got their own cover for the 2016 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit edition.

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition 2017 cover model has not yet been announced. The hype around the Christie Brinkley swimsuit photos, could mean the cover for the 63-year-old.

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition 2017 Rookie of the Year

The voting for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition 2017 rookie of the year ends on Friday, Feb. 10. Since 2011, SI Swimsuit has let fans decide Rookie of the Year. Previous winners include Chrissy Teigen (2010), Kate Upton (2011), Nina Agdal (2012), Kate Bock (2013), Sara Sampaio (2014), Kelly Rohrbach (2015), and Barbara Palvin (2016).

The candidates for the 2017 Rookie of the Year are Kelly Gale, Myla Dalbesio, Lais Ribeiro, Vita Sidorkina, Danielle Herrington, Bianca Balti and Mia Kang.

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition 2017 Release Date

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition 2017 will be released on Monday, February 13, 2017. SI Swimsuit will reveal this year’s highly anticipated special content, including the 2017 cast of swimsuit models, cover star, issue debut, a live-streamed red-carpet launch party in New York and more.

The Time Inc. owned magazine will accompany the release of the SI Swimsuit edition with a week filled with events and appearances.

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2017 TV Show

There is no SI Swimsuit TV show scheduled for the launch of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2017. There is a list for a "Making of Si Swimsuit 2017" show scheduled to be released on Feb. 15. Last year SI had a show on TNT to reveal the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2016.

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2017 Event

The “VIBES” by Sports Illustrated Swimsuit event caps off launch week of the 2017 edition. The inaugural “VIBES” festival is the latest live event offering from Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.

VIBES by Sports Illustrated Swimsuit will be held in Houston on February 17–18. The first-of-its-kind event will feature live performances by GRAMMY Award-winning artists Diplo and Miguel; a food festival curated by Houston’s James Beard Award-winning chef Chris Shepherd and special appearances by the models of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Class of 2017. Tickets for the VIBES by Sports Illustrated Swimsuit are on sale at frontgatetickets.com.

The Sports Illustrated event is the chance to meet the models of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit edition in real life. SI said on Feb. 9 that all models featured in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition 2017 will be in Houston at the VIBES event. This is a great chance for fans of the models listed above to meet them in real life and maybe score an autograph... dates will be hard to get.

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition 2017

Last year the magazine featured three different Swimsuit cover models. Plus-sized model Ashley Graham, UFC fighter Ronda Rousey and model Hailey Clauson appeared on the cover of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition 2016.

Sports Illustrated is busy since months casting models for the 2017 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition. Dozens of casting videos of potential swimsuit models are available on SI.com. Models invited to the 2017 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition castings include Genevieve Rokero, Danielle Herrington, Rachell Vallori, Lada, Leila Lopes, Alexandria Morgan and Gabriella Kuti.

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition 2017 will be released on Monday, February 13, 2017. The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition 2016 release was is on Monday, February 15, 2016. The release on newsstands is accompanied by a digital release, live events and possible TV show again. The 1-hour Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2016 Revealed show aired on TNT. It was the first time the swimsuit edition was featuring with its own show.

The Time Inc. owned Sports Illustrated Swimsuit franchise reaches more than 73 million people annually, and more men 18 to 34 than the Super Bowl.

The iconic franchise now spans more than 20 product extensions in digital social, broadcast, publishing, mobile and consumer products, along with supporting a vibrant experiential marketing business.

Since debuting in 1964 Swimsuit has become a pop-culture phenomenon and an established launching pad for successful careers in TV, fashion, business and film including those of Kathy Ireland, Cheryl Tiegs, Tyra Banks and Heidi Klum. The 2017 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue is the 53rd.