Japan’s Junk Collection Experiment has Failed

Japan’s effort to remove junk from Earth’s orbit has ended in failure.

The Japanese space agency was testing a 700-meter long tether to pull garbage floating around in space but the instrument could not extend out from cargo spacecraft and failed to remove any junk from space.

Loaded with more than 4.5 tons of supplies for astronauts aboard ISS, the cargo spacecraft HTV-6 was supposed to reenter the earth’s atmosphere alongside the debris picked by the tether but it made its way back to the Earth unloaded and burned up harmlessly over the Pacific Ocean.

Amazonian Earthworks Baffle Scientists

Amazonian rainforest is filled with circles, squares and other geometric shapes. These massive structures hint at a previously unknown ancient society that lived in the Amazon long before the arrival of Europeans and even before the rainforest itself established.

How and to what extent indigenous people altered the Amazonian landscape is still controversial. New research shows that the region was not deforested to a large extent in the past as suggested by previous researches. Instead of burning large tracts of forest, the ancient people focused on only small, temporary clearings to lay out circles and squares.

Largest Undersea Landslide Discovered in Australia

Researchers have found the evidence of what they believe is the largest underwater landslide in the world.

The remains of the landslide, called Gloria Knolls Slide, are discovered 75 kilometers off the north Queensland coast and are covering a 32 cubic kilometers of area along the Great Barrier Reef, making it the largest landslide found to date.

Researchers suggest that the landslide was likely produced thousands of years ago by a massive collapse of sediment. The collapse had triggered waves as high as 25 meters.

The oldest fossil sediment that was found in the site dates back to 302 thousand years, suggesting the massive collapse of sediment must have occurred long before that.

World’s Oldest Aquarium Fish Passes Away

An Australian lungfish that was the oldest zoo animal in Chicago and the longest-lived aquarium fish in the world has died Sunday, February 6, the Chicago's aquarium announced .

Nicknamed Granddad, the lungfish was living in the Chicago’s Shedd Aquarium for than 80 years. It was acquired from the Taronga Zoo. The lungfishes are native to the Mary and Burnett Rivers in Queensland.

The oldest lungfish became the part of aquarium in 1933 and believed to be in its 90s when died. But researchers suggest that a genetic testing could reveal its actual age.

New Dead Sea Scrolls Cave Discovered in Israel

Archaeologists have discovered a new cave associated with Dead Sea Scrolls. The cave is filled with ancient storage jars and other antiques, marking it the first successful excavation of its kind in more than 60 years.

The cave is located in the northwestern shore of the Dead Sea and is the first to be found in the northern part of the Judean Desert . With this discovery, researchers now suggest that it should be numbered as Cave 12th Dead Sea Scrolls Cave.

Inside the cave, researchers have found a long list of items including smashed jars and cloth for wrapping the scrolls, but they did not find an actual scroll. The scrolls were possibly stolen by nomadic before the archeologists excavated the site. Nevertheless, evidences indicate that the cave once contained ancient manuscripts known as Dead Sea Scrolls.