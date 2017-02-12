LG Watch Style And Sport now available in USA

Google recently completed the development and beta testing phase of their new Android Wear 2.0 and the new smartwatch OS was set to debut in LG’s Watch Style and Watch Sport. Both the merchandise and the firmware was announced recently this week.

Good news is that LG Watch Style and LG Watch Sport held their release date and are now available for in the US. The devices will be opened for sale globally very soon.

Currently the devices are available for purchase at Google’s online store. Speaking of third-party vendors, Best Buy just added the LG Watch Style in its directory while the LG Watch Sport was recently rendered available on Verizon and AT&T’s online stores.

Verizon has also posted a shipment date of March 16 in the product description while AT&T has released no information whatsoever on the shipment issue.