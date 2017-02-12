 
 

IPhone 8 Will Feature An Iris Scanner

Posted: Feb 12 2017, 10:01am CST | by , in Rumors | Apple

 

iPhone 8 will feature an iris scanner
 

Apple is without doubt going to come-out with very big guns in their hand this time as the company will celebrate tenth year anniversary of the legacy of Steve Jobs’ masterpiece. We received rumors recently that iPhone models released this year will have a wireless charging feature which was just confirmed by yet another report that aired recently.

Don't Miss: The Best Super Bowl 2017 TV Deals

Another report from Taiwan surfaced today which revealed new surprising information on what else Apple has in store to pack into their illustrious iPhone 8, the tenth anniversary celebration edition of iPhone. The report stated that one of the models to be released this year will feature an OLED display which currently only Samsung has been fitting into its devices.

The report also revealed that Apple will also fit an iris scanner in iPhone 8, the feature which debuted in the Galaxy Note 7 and never seen after. Samsung S8 and S8 Plus are also rumored to be packing this feature.

iPhone’s supply chain constituents are reportedly about to initiate delivery of the components and parts required for the construction of the next-gen iPhone model during the mid of this year. September is rumored to be the month when Apple will officially announce the fore mentioned devices.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/32" rel="author">Ahmed Humayun</a>
Ahmed Humayun is a technology journalist bringing you the hottest tech stories of the day.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

iPhone 8 will feature wireless charging

iPhone 8 will feature wireless charging

2 days ago, 9:30am CST

Apple BeatsX Earphones Are On Sale Now Online

Apple BeatsX Earphones Are On Sale Now Online

2 days ago, 5:10am CST

Kaby Lake-based MacBook Pro to be released this year

Kaby Lake-based MacBook Pro to be released this year

4 days ago, 9:48am CST

Apple to launch BeatsX Wireless Earbuds on Friday

Apple Releases BeatsX Wireless Earbuds on Friday

4 days ago, 12:34am CST

How to Sensibly Configure a 2017 Porsche Macan GTS

How to Sensibly Configure a 2017 Porsche Macan GTS

2 minutes ago

Warm Ocean Water Blamed for Alaskan Seabird Die-off

Warm Ocean Water Blamed for Alaskan Seabird Die-off

30 minutes ago

“Samsung Galaxy S8+” official logo leaked

“Samsung Galaxy S8+” official logo leaked

55 minutes ago

LG Watch Style And Sport now available in USA

LG Watch Style And Sport now available in USA

1 hour ago

Top Science Stories This Week

Top Science Stories This Week

3 hours ago

How To Watch the Grammys Online

How To Watch the Grammys Live Online

3 hours ago

Watch New SNL Spicer Clip Online

Watch New SNL Spicer Clip Online

4 hours ago

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition 2017 Details Revealed

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition 2017 Details Revealed

4 hours ago

NES Classic Reseller Prices on Amazon in Free Fall

NES Classic Reseller Prices on Amazon in Free Fall

6 hours ago

NES Classic In Stock Updates: Amazon, Walmart, Target, Best Buy and GameStop

NES Classic In Stock Updates: Amazon, Walmart, Target, Best Buy and GameStop

6 hours ago

Smart Electrical Grids Prone to Hacking: Study

Smart Electrical Grids Prone to Hacking: Study

6 hours ago

comments powered by Disqus


Featured News

Nintendo Switch Pre-order and Launch Day Sales Updates

Nintendo Switch Pre-order and Launch Day Sales Updates

NES Classic Reseller Prices on Amazon in Free Fall

NES Classic Reseller Prices on Amazon in Free Fall

 
NES Classic In Stock Updates: Amazon, Walmart, Target, Best Buy and GameStop

NES Classic In Stock Updates: Amazon, Walmart, Target, Best Buy and GameStop

How To Watch the Grammys Online

How To Watch the Grammys Live Online




Apple

iPhone 8 will feature wireless charging

iPhone 8 will feature wireless charging

2 days ago, 9:30am CST

Apple BeatsX Earphones Are On Sale Now Online

Apple BeatsX Earphones Are On Sale Now Online

2 days ago, 5:10am CST

Kaby Lake-based MacBook Pro to be released this year

Kaby Lake-based MacBook Pro to be released this year

4 days ago, 9:48am CST

Apple to launch BeatsX Wireless Earbuds on Friday

Apple Releases BeatsX Wireless Earbuds on Friday

4 days ago, 12:34am CST

More Apple Stories




Latest News

How to Sensibly Configure a 2017 Porsche Macan GTS

How to Sensibly Configure a 2017 Porsche Macan GTS

2 minutes ago

Warm Ocean Water Blamed for Alaskan Seabird Die-off

Warm Ocean Water Blamed for Alaskan Seabird Die-off

30 minutes ago

“Samsung Galaxy S8+” official logo leaked

“Samsung Galaxy S8+” official logo leaked

55 minutes ago

LG Watch Style And Sport now available in USA

LG Watch Style And Sport now available in USA

1 hour ago

More Latest News


Your Deals on Amazon


The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Trending ...

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook