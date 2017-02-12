iPhone 8 will feature an iris scanner

Apple is without doubt going to come-out with very big guns in their hand this time as the company will celebrate tenth year anniversary of the legacy of Steve Jobs’ masterpiece. We received rumors recently that iPhone models released this year will have a wireless charging feature which was just confirmed by yet another report that aired recently.

Another report from Taiwan surfaced today which revealed new surprising information on what else Apple has in store to pack into their illustrious iPhone 8, the tenth anniversary celebration edition of iPhone. The report stated that one of the models to be released this year will feature an OLED display which currently only Samsung has been fitting into its devices.

The report also revealed that Apple will also fit an iris scanner in iPhone 8, the feature which debuted in the Galaxy Note 7 and never seen after. Samsung S8 and S8 Plus are also rumored to be packing this feature.

iPhone’s supply chain constituents are reportedly about to initiate delivery of the components and parts required for the construction of the next-gen iPhone model during the mid of this year. September is rumored to be the month when Apple will officially announce the fore mentioned devices.