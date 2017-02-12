 
 

“Samsung Galaxy S8+” Official Logo Leaked

Posted: Feb 12 2017, 10:06am CST | by , in Rumors | Technology News

 

“Samsung Galaxy S8+” official logo leaked
 

A tweet of the official logo of Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus confirmed that Samsung will be going for “+ instead of “Plus”. A very long debate followed recently where the two parties couldn’t agree upon how Samsung will trademark the name of Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus.

Don't Miss: The Best Super Bowl 2017 TV Deals

The initial assumption was that the word “Plus” will be used but later a rumor surfaced that Samsung will be going for “+”. This tweet by Evan Blass confirms that Samsung will in fact, trademark “Galaxy S8+” for their premium edition of their flagship smartphone model.

We know that unlike iPhone, Samsung will use “+” for the device, but those not in favor of the authenticity of this leak raised the question that it must have “edge” in between.

Yes, the model should have the keyword “edge” in the middle but this would be completely redundant. Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge+ was named that way because Samsung had featured the curved display for the first time and only in the Edge+ edition of the flagship model.

This time around, both the models are curved display so it would be kind of premature to extend the trademark name of the model for obvious description.

Rumors have strengthened the possibility that Samsung Galaxy S8 will not have a flat-screen edition, which would make it second in the line, first being the Galaxy Note 7.

Also worthy of mentioning is that the logo uses almost the same colors and fonts used in Samsung Galaxy Note 7. According to numerous and several unconfirmed leaks, Galaxy S8 duo will be launched in a standard 5.7” display screen size and a premium S8 Plus edition featuring 6.0” display screen, both with curved display and small bezels.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/32" rel="author">Ahmed Humayun</a>
Ahmed Humayun is a technology journalist bringing you the hottest tech stories of the day.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

LG Watch Style And Sport now available in USA

LG Watch Style And Sport now available in USA

1 hour ago

NES Classic Reseller Prices on Amazon in Free Fall

NES Classic Reseller Prices on Amazon in Free Fall

6 hours ago

NES Classic In Stock Updates: Amazon, Walmart, Target, Best Buy and GameStop

NES Classic In Stock Updates: Amazon, Walmart, Target, Best Buy and GameStop

6 hours ago

Nintendo Switch Owners Will Get Free Preview of Splatoon 2

Nintendo Switch Owners Will Get Free Preview of Splatoon 2

7 hours ago

How to Sensibly Configure a 2017 Porsche Macan GTS

How to Sensibly Configure a 2017 Porsche Macan GTS

7 minutes ago

Warm Ocean Water Blamed for Alaskan Seabird Die-off

Warm Ocean Water Blamed for Alaskan Seabird Die-off

35 minutes ago

iPhone 8 will feature an iris scanner

iPhone 8 will feature an iris scanner

1 hour ago

Top Science Stories This Week

Top Science Stories This Week

3 hours ago

How To Watch the Grammys Online

How To Watch the Grammys Live Online

3 hours ago

Watch New SNL Spicer Clip Online

Watch New SNL Spicer Clip Online

4 hours ago

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition 2017 Details Revealed

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition 2017 Details Revealed

4 hours ago

Smart Electrical Grids Prone to Hacking: Study

Smart Electrical Grids Prone to Hacking: Study

6 hours ago

Trump Tweet Replies appear &#039;Disconnected&#039; from original Thread

Trump Tweet Replies appear 'Disconnected' from original Thread

8 hours ago

Selfie Paradox: We like taking Selfies but not Looking at Them

Selfie Paradox: We like taking Selfies but not Looking at Them

8 hours ago

NASA Image Reveals Cluster of Fresh Impact Craters on Mars

NASA Image Reveals Cluster of Fresh Impact Craters on Mars

19 hours ago, 3:16pm CST

comments powered by Disqus


Featured News

Nintendo Switch Pre-order and Launch Day Sales Updates

Nintendo Switch Pre-order and Launch Day Sales Updates

NES Classic Reseller Prices on Amazon in Free Fall

NES Classic Reseller Prices on Amazon in Free Fall

 
NES Classic In Stock Updates: Amazon, Walmart, Target, Best Buy and GameStop

NES Classic In Stock Updates: Amazon, Walmart, Target, Best Buy and GameStop

How To Watch the Grammys Online

How To Watch the Grammys Live Online




Technology News

LG Watch Style And Sport now available in USA

LG Watch Style And Sport now available in USA

1 hour ago

NES Classic Reseller Prices on Amazon in Free Fall

NES Classic Reseller Prices on Amazon in Free Fall

6 hours ago

NES Classic In Stock Updates: Amazon, Walmart, Target, Best Buy and GameStop

NES Classic In Stock Updates: Amazon, Walmart, Target, Best Buy and GameStop

6 hours ago

Nintendo Switch Owners Will Get Free Preview of Splatoon 2

Nintendo Switch Owners Will Get Free Preview of Splatoon 2

7 hours ago

More Technology News Stories




Latest News

How to Sensibly Configure a 2017 Porsche Macan GTS

How to Sensibly Configure a 2017 Porsche Macan GTS

7 minutes ago

Warm Ocean Water Blamed for Alaskan Seabird Die-off

Warm Ocean Water Blamed for Alaskan Seabird Die-off

35 minutes ago

iPhone 8 will feature an iris scanner

iPhone 8 will feature an iris scanner

1 hour ago

LG Watch Style And Sport now available in USA

LG Watch Style And Sport now available in USA

1 hour ago

More Latest News


Your Deals on Amazon


The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Trending ...

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook