“Samsung Galaxy S8+” official logo leaked

A tweet of the official logo of Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus confirmed that Samsung will be going for “+ instead of “Plus”. A very long debate followed recently where the two parties couldn’t agree upon how Samsung will trademark the name of Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus.

Don't Miss: The Best Super Bowl 2017 TV Deals

The initial assumption was that the word “Plus” will be used but later a rumor surfaced that Samsung will be going for “+”. This tweet by Evan Blass confirms that Samsung will in fact, trademark “Galaxy S8+” for their premium edition of their flagship smartphone model.

We know that unlike iPhone, Samsung will use “+” for the device, but those not in favor of the authenticity of this leak raised the question that it must have “edge” in between.

Yes, the model should have the keyword “edge” in the middle but this would be completely redundant. Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge+ was named that way because Samsung had featured the curved display for the first time and only in the Edge+ edition of the flagship model.

In case you were interested... pic.twitter.com/bpcOFZmOC3— Evan Blass (@evleaks) February 10, 2017

This time around, both the models are curved display so it would be kind of premature to extend the trademark name of the model for obvious description.

Rumors have strengthened the possibility that Samsung Galaxy S8 will not have a flat-screen edition, which would make it second in the line, first being the Galaxy Note 7.

Also worthy of mentioning is that the logo uses almost the same colors and fonts used in Samsung Galaxy Note 7. According to numerous and several unconfirmed leaks, Galaxy S8 duo will be launched in a standard 5.7” display screen size and a premium S8 Plus edition featuring 6.0” display screen, both with curved display and small bezels.