 
 

Warm Ocean Water Blamed For Alaskan Seabird Die-off

Posted: Feb 12 2017, 10:32am CST | by , Updated: Feb 12 2017, 10:49am CST, in News | Latest Science News

 

Warm Ocean Water Blamed for Alaskan Seabird Die-off
Credit: U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service
 

Researchers have pinned down the cause of 2016 commom murre die-off

Last year, thousands of black and white seabirds were found dead on beaches from California to Alaska. At first researchers were surprised by the bodies washing ashore and failed to provide an explanation for this distressing situation but now they have figured out the cause of this massive die-off.

Don't Miss: Exclusive Video Reports from the CES 2017 Show Floor

Researchers believe that the seabirds were driven to death by warm ocean water.

The birds, called common murres, are the most abundant North Pacific seabirds that nests along rocky cliffs and spends their winter at cool seawater. The death of thosuands of seabirds was not a common sight on Alaskan shore.

Researchers from U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and U.S. Geological Survey performed animal autopsies, called necropsies, on several of the bodies of dead birds floating in and around the ocean and found no evidence of disease or trauma or virus in them. They appear simply to have starved to death.

Common murres were starved to death because of unusually warm surface temperatures in the North Pacific in recent years. The warm water of the Pacific is either killing off the murres' prey, or pushing them into cooler waters.

“They died of starvation because there was no food," Piatt said. "There was no food because there was no fish. And there was no fish because these warm waters did something to them.” John Piatt, a wildlife biologist for the U.S. Geological Survey said in a statement.

Common murres fly miles and miles in search of fish and can dive nearly 600 feet deep to capture them. They need a lot of food to maintain their energy. Lack of prey means they have to use up their fat reserves which can drop them to a critical threshold for starvation within three days.

“If tens of thousands of them are dying, it's because there's no fish out there, anywhere, over a very large area.” Piatt said.

There are about 2.8 million common murres in 230 Alaska colonies. Their Alaskan population has experienced many die-offs before but the one in 2016 was the biggest in the past few years, killing around 8,000 seabirds in only first few days of January. Most of the dead bird bodies were found floating in the surf while only about 15 percent of carcasses could reach shoreline.

The findings reveal gaps in basic information on North Pacific waters and the wildlife that inhabit them. Researchers believe that the common murre die-off could be a sign of changes in the ecosystem that might be impacted by global warming or El-Nino weather patterns. Researchers suspect that the dying may spread to other wildlife in the future.

Comments

The Author


Hira Bashir covers daily affairs around the world.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

Top Science Stories This Week

Top Science Stories This Week

3 hours ago

Smart Electrical Grids Prone to Hacking: Study

Smart Electrical Grids Prone to Hacking: Study

6 hours ago

Selfie Paradox: We like taking Selfies but not Looking at Them

Selfie Paradox: We like taking Selfies but not Looking at Them

8 hours ago

NASA Image Reveals Cluster of Fresh Impact Craters on Mars

NASA Image Reveals Cluster of Fresh Impact Craters on Mars

19 hours ago, 3:16pm CST

“Samsung Galaxy S8+” official logo leaked

“Samsung Galaxy S8+” official logo leaked

43 minutes ago

iPhone 8 will feature an iris scanner

iPhone 8 will feature an iris scanner

48 minutes ago

LG Watch Style And Sport now available in USA

LG Watch Style And Sport now available in USA

52 minutes ago

How To Watch the Grammys Online

How To Watch the Grammys Live Online

3 hours ago

Watch New SNL Spicer Clip Online

Watch New SNL Spicer Clip Online

4 hours ago

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition 2017 Details Revealed

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition 2017 Details Revealed

4 hours ago

NES Classic Reseller Prices on Amazon in Free Fall

NES Classic Reseller Prices on Amazon in Free Fall

6 hours ago

NES Classic In Stock Updates: Amazon, Walmart, Target, Best Buy and GameStop

NES Classic In Stock Updates: Amazon, Walmart, Target, Best Buy and GameStop

6 hours ago

Nintendo Switch Owners Will Get Free Preview of Splatoon 2

Nintendo Switch Owners Will Get Free Preview of Splatoon 2

7 hours ago

Trump Tweet Replies appear &#039;Disconnected&#039; from original Thread

Trump Tweet Replies appear 'Disconnected' from original Thread

8 hours ago

NASA Shortlists Landing Sites for Future Mars Rover Mission

NASA Shortlists Landing Sites for Future Mars Rover Mission

23 hours ago, 11:23am CST

comments powered by Disqus


Featured News

Nintendo Switch Pre-order and Launch Day Sales Updates

Nintendo Switch Pre-order and Launch Day Sales Updates

NES Classic Reseller Prices on Amazon in Free Fall

NES Classic Reseller Prices on Amazon in Free Fall

 
NES Classic In Stock Updates: Amazon, Walmart, Target, Best Buy and GameStop

NES Classic In Stock Updates: Amazon, Walmart, Target, Best Buy and GameStop

How To Watch the Grammys Online

How To Watch the Grammys Live Online




Latest Science News

Top Science Stories This Week

Top Science Stories This Week

3 hours ago

Smart Electrical Grids Prone to Hacking: Study

Smart Electrical Grids Prone to Hacking: Study

6 hours ago

Selfie Paradox: We like taking Selfies but not Looking at Them

Selfie Paradox: We like taking Selfies but not Looking at Them

8 hours ago

NASA Image Reveals Cluster of Fresh Impact Craters on Mars

NASA Image Reveals Cluster of Fresh Impact Craters on Mars

19 hours ago, 3:16pm CST

More Latest Science News Stories




Latest News

“Samsung Galaxy S8+” official logo leaked

“Samsung Galaxy S8+” official logo leaked

43 minutes ago

iPhone 8 will feature an iris scanner

iPhone 8 will feature an iris scanner

48 minutes ago

LG Watch Style And Sport now available in USA

LG Watch Style And Sport now available in USA

52 minutes ago

Top Science Stories This Week

Top Science Stories This Week

3 hours ago

More Latest News


Your Deals on Amazon


The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Trending ...

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook