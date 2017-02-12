How to Sensibly Configure a 2017 Porsche Macan GTS

This is a 2017 Porsche Macan GTS in Carrera White fresh out of the Porsche plant in Leipzig. It took 11 month from order to taking delivery. The wait time on a Macan GTS is insane. Porsche made the Macan GTS extremely desirable and stand out from the Macan line-up.

The GTS comes with a very attractive package including Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM), SportDesign Package with SportDesign side skirts, Sport Exhaust with dual twin-tube tailpipes finished in black, GTS Sport Seats and 20" RS Spyder wheels in black. The engine in the Macan GTS puts out 20hp more than the Macan S. The 2017 Macan GTS, priced at $67,200, is $13,200 more expensive than the Macan GTS and $8,800 cheaper than the Macan Turbo.

The Macan Turbo base configuration does though not include options you get with the Macan GTS.

The Macan GTS featured her comes at a total price of $79,725. The options added to the base are worth $12,425 and include things like Panorama roof, Entry & Drive, Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus (PDLS+), Navigation module, ParkAssist (Front and Rear) with Surround View, Bose Sound System, Trailer Hitch, Leather Interior in Black with Alcantara and Heated Multifunction Steering Wheel in Alcantara. See the full details of the configuration.

The make the 2017 Macan GTS its best in Carrera white, the configuration includes the SportDesign Side Mirrors in body color and the side blades in the body color.

This is a sensible configuration as it leaves out several pricy options. Drivers who plan to actually take the Macan GTS to the track, should consider to get the Sport Chrono package, because it adds launch control and Sport Plus. For drivers who mainly drive on public streets this option just clutters the dash with the analog/digital clock in the center.

The configuration also intentionally opts out of the Porsche Connect features that make the Macan GTS a driving laptop. The Macan GTS is for driving and the iPhone is for surfing the web.

Porsche also offers Torque Vectoring Plus (PTV+) for the Macan GTS, which is making the Macan even more agile in curves, but it is already extremely good in curves without PTV+. While PTV+ is a valid option, the $8,000 ceramic brakes are pure nonsense for off the track use.

The Porsche Macan GTS is a driving machine. There is no holding back in Sport Mode. The sound is incredible and the pull through tight corners is stunning and unexpected from an SUV. Porsche lives up to what GTS stands for - pure driving emotion.

Watch below a walk around of this white 2017 Porsche Macan GTS.

If you have any question about the 2017 Macan GTS, please post a comment below. We have access to this vehicle for the long term.