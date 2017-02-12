 
 

Torrent Of Replies To Trump Tweets Cause Twitter's Tumble

Posted: Feb 12 2017, 10:19pm CST | by , Updated: Feb 12 2017, 10:24pm CST, in News | Technology News

 

Torrent of Replies to Trump Tweets cause Twitter&#039;s Tumble
Photo Credit: Getty Images
 

US President Donald Trump's tweets generate such a massive public engagement and responses that Twitter cannot handle them, putting a tremendous pressure on Twitter's system.

Don't Miss: Latest Science and Medical Discoveries

According to a report in Mashable India on Saturday, many users' replies to Trump's tweets appeared as 'disconnected' from the original tweet, as the massive responses it garners caused a breakdown to Twitter's technical infrastructure.

Some people have called the issue as a matter of censorship but Twitter's Vice President of engineering Ed Ho has clarified that the 'disconnection' between original Trump tweet and replies was caused by a "long standing technical issue".

According to Ho, the issue crops up when tweets generate a large number of replies.

"@dannysullivan @jack it's due to the high number of replies, long standing technical issue, we are working on a fix," Ho said in a tweet.

According to a report in Fortune, Twitter is, at least historically, notorious for uneven handling of system loads.

"But the issue of the disconnected tweets is in some ways even more pernicious than the sitewide outages of yesteryear. Arguments that Twitter was censoring either pro- or anti-Trump tweets might not have been accurate, but they reflected a real erosion of faith in Twitter's openness," the report said.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/59" rel="author">IANS</a>
The Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) was established in 1986, initially to serve as an information bridge between India and its thriving Diaspora in North America. Now IANS is a full-fledged wire agency, putting out news 24x7 from around the world.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

“Samsung Galaxy S8+” official logo leaked

“Samsung Galaxy S8+” official logo leaked

12 hours ago, 10:06am CST

LG Watch Style And Sport now available in USA

LG Watch Style And Sport now available in USA

12 hours ago, 9:58am CST

NES Classic Reseller Prices on Amazon in Free Fall

NES Classic Reseller Prices on Amazon in Free Fall

17 hours ago, 4:50am CST

NES Classic In Stock Updates: Amazon, Walmart, Target, Best Buy and GameStop

NES Classic In Stock Updates: Amazon, Walmart, Target, Best Buy and GameStop

17 hours ago, 4:47am CST

New Horizons Probe Healthy after Hiccup: NASA

New Horizons Probe Healthy after Hiccup: NASA

3 hours ago

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition 2017 Details Revealed

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition 2017 Details Revealed

8 hours ago, 1:32pm CST

Augmented Reality Could be as big as iPhone says Apple CEO Tim Cook

Augmented Reality Could be as big as iPhone says Apple CEO Tim Cook

9 hours ago, 1:24pm CST

How to Sensibly Configure a 2017 Porsche Macan GTS

How to Sensibly Configure a 2017 Porsche Macan GTS

11 hours ago, 10:59am CST

Warm Ocean Water Blamed for Alaskan Seabird Die-off

Warm Ocean Water Blamed for Alaskan Seabird Die-off

11 hours ago, 10:32am CST

iPhone 8 will feature an iris scanner

iPhone 8 will feature an iris scanner

12 hours ago, 10:01am CST

Top Science Stories This Week

Top Science Stories This Week

15 hours ago, 7:21am CST

How To Watch the Grammys Online

How To Watch the Grammys Live Online

15 hours ago, 7:08am CST

Watch New SNL Spicer Clip Online

Watch New SNL Spicer Clip Online

15 hours ago, 6:48am CST

Smart Electrical Grids Prone to Hacking: Study

Smart Electrical Grids Prone to Hacking: Study

17 hours ago, 4:30am CST

Nintendo Switch Owners Will Get Free Preview of Splatoon 2

Nintendo Switch Owners Will Get Free Preview of Splatoon 2

19 hours ago, 3:18am CST

comments powered by Disqus


Featured News

Nintendo Switch Pre-order and Launch Day Sales Updates

Nintendo Switch Pre-order and Launch Day Sales Updates

NES Classic Reseller Prices on Amazon in Free Fall

NES Classic Reseller Prices on Amazon in Free Fall

 
NES Classic In Stock Updates: Amazon, Walmart, Target, Best Buy and GameStop

NES Classic In Stock Updates: Amazon, Walmart, Target, Best Buy and GameStop

How To Watch the Grammys Online

How To Watch the Grammys Live Online




Technology News

“Samsung Galaxy S8+” official logo leaked

“Samsung Galaxy S8+” official logo leaked

12 hours ago, 10:06am CST

LG Watch Style And Sport now available in USA

LG Watch Style And Sport now available in USA

12 hours ago, 9:58am CST

NES Classic Reseller Prices on Amazon in Free Fall

NES Classic Reseller Prices on Amazon in Free Fall

17 hours ago, 4:50am CST

NES Classic In Stock Updates: Amazon, Walmart, Target, Best Buy and GameStop

NES Classic In Stock Updates: Amazon, Walmart, Target, Best Buy and GameStop

17 hours ago, 4:47am CST

More Technology News Stories




Latest News

New Horizons Probe Healthy after Hiccup: NASA

New Horizons Probe Healthy after Hiccup: NASA

3 hours ago

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition 2017 Details Revealed

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition 2017 Details Revealed

8 hours ago, 1:32pm CST

Augmented Reality Could be as big as iPhone says Apple CEO Tim Cook

Augmented Reality Could be as big as iPhone says Apple CEO Tim Cook

9 hours ago, 1:24pm CST

How to Sensibly Configure a 2017 Porsche Macan GTS

How to Sensibly Configure a 2017 Porsche Macan GTS

11 hours ago, 10:59am CST

More Latest News


Your Deals on Amazon


The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Trending ...

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook