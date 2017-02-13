 
 

John Oliver Bought Commercials On Morning Show TV To Educate Donald Trump

Posted: Feb 13 2017, 1:50am CST | by , Updated: Feb 13 2017, 2:09am CST, in News | Latest TV News

 

John Oliver Bought Commercials on Morning Show TV to Educate Donald Trump
Credit: HBO Last Week Tonight
 

Comedian and host of HBO's Last Week Tonight John Oliver is back with a vengeance.

John Oliver kicked off season 4 of HBO's Last Week Tonight on Sunday evening. To no surprise the topic of the show was Donald Trump. Oliver basically caught up on what has happened during the shows break. Other comedy shows already chewed through the whole fake news, alternative facts mess.

Don't Miss: Best Gadgets of 2017

John Oliver focused on the lies of Donald Trump and the sources of where he gets his information. One major source is cable news. At the end of the first episode of Last Week Tonight, Oliver dropped a bomb. The show will run commercials on Washington D.C. area cable channels between 8:30am and 9am on Fox & Friends, CNN’s New Day show and MSNBC’s Morning Joe to educate the President.

The first commercial, disguised as medical ad about catheters, explains to Donald Trump the country's nuclear triad. The so called nuclear triad consists of land-based missiles, submarine-launched missiles and aerial bombers. The old cowboy in the commercial explains that the triad exists so the US can strike back in case one of the three nuclear options is destroyed.

This nuclear triad commercial will air Monday morning. John Oliver previewed several other Trump educational commercials that he plans on running in case this stunt is not shut down by Trump or the TV networks. The ads in the pipeline explain the Geneva convention, that not all black people live in inner cities, the clitoris and that there are many non-You people. Watch the full episode of the Last Week Tonight with John Oliver that includes the Trump educational ads below.

Last Week Tonight, literally one of HBO’s Sunday night shows airs at 11pm.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/2" rel="author">Luigi Lugmayr</a>
Luigi Lugmayr () is the founding chief Editor of I4U News and brings over 15 years experience in the technology field to the ever evolving and exciting world of gadgets. He started I4U News back in 2000 and evolved it into vibrant technology magazine.
Luigi can be contacted directly at ml@i4u.com.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

How To Watch the Grammys Online

How To Watch the Grammys Live Online

19 hours ago, 7:08am CST

Watch New SNL Spicer Clip Online

Watch New SNL Spicer Clip Online

19 hours ago, 6:48am CST

Stranger Things 2 Plot Revealed

Stranger Things 2 Plot Revealed

2 days ago, 11:45am CST

The Vampire Diaries Cast Say Emotional Goodbyes to Show

The Vampire Diaries Cast Say Emotional Goodbyes to Show

2 days ago, 10:49am CST

New Bipedal Robot Walks Like a Human

New Bipedal Robot Walks Like a Human

29 minutes ago

Twitter War Erupts between President Trump and Mark Cuban

Twitter War Erupts between President Trump and Mark Cuban

41 minutes ago

Tim Cook Calls for Crackdown on Fake News

Tim Cook Calls for Crackdown on Fake News

1 hour ago

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition 2017 Details Revealed

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition 2017 Details Revealed

1 hour ago

Torrent of Replies to Trump Tweets cause Twitter&#039;s Tumble

Torrent of Replies to Trump Tweets cause Twitter's Tumble

3 hours ago

New Horizons Probe Healthy after Hiccup: NASA

New Horizons Probe Healthy after Hiccup: NASA

7 hours ago

Augmented Reality Could be as big as iPhone says Apple CEO Tim Cook

Augmented Reality Could be as big as iPhone says Apple CEO Tim Cook

12 hours ago, 1:24pm CST

How to Sensibly Configure a 2017 Porsche Macan GTS

How to Sensibly Configure a 2017 Porsche Macan GTS

15 hours ago, 10:59am CST

Warm Ocean Water Blamed for Alaskan Seabird Die-off

Warm Ocean Water Blamed for Alaskan Seabird Die-off

15 hours ago, 10:32am CST

“Samsung Galaxy S8+” official logo leaked

“Samsung Galaxy S8+” official logo leaked

16 hours ago, 10:06am CST

iPhone 8 will feature an iris scanner

iPhone 8 will feature an iris scanner

16 hours ago, 10:01am CST

comments powered by Disqus


Featured News

Nintendo Switch Pre-order and Launch Day Sales Updates

Nintendo Switch Pre-order and Launch Day Sales Updates

NES Classic Reseller Prices on Amazon in Free Fall

NES Classic Reseller Prices on Amazon in Free Fall

 
NES Classic In Stock Updates: Amazon, Walmart, Target, Best Buy and GameStop

NES Classic In Stock Updates: Amazon, Walmart, Target, Best Buy and GameStop

How To Watch the Grammys Online

How To Watch the Grammys Live Online




Latest TV News

How To Watch the Grammys Online

How To Watch the Grammys Live Online

19 hours ago, 7:08am CST

Watch New SNL Spicer Clip Online

Watch New SNL Spicer Clip Online

19 hours ago, 6:48am CST

Stranger Things 2 Plot Revealed

Stranger Things 2 Plot Revealed

2 days ago, 11:45am CST

The Vampire Diaries Cast Say Emotional Goodbyes to Show

The Vampire Diaries Cast Say Emotional Goodbyes to Show

2 days ago, 10:49am CST

More Latest TV News Stories




Latest News

New Bipedal Robot Walks Like a Human

New Bipedal Robot Walks Like a Human

29 minutes ago

Twitter War Erupts between President Trump and Mark Cuban

Twitter War Erupts between President Trump and Mark Cuban

41 minutes ago

Tim Cook Calls for Crackdown on Fake News

Tim Cook Calls for Crackdown on Fake News

1 hour ago

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition 2017 Details Revealed

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition 2017 Details Revealed

1 hour ago

More Latest News


Your Deals on Amazon


The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Trending ...

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook