John Oliver Bought Commercials on Morning Show TV to Educate Donald Trump

John Oliver kicked off season 4 of HBO's Last Week Tonight on Sunday evening. To no surprise the topic of the show was Donald Trump. Oliver basically caught up on what has happened during the shows break. Other comedy shows already chewed through the whole fake news, alternative facts mess.

Don't Miss: Best Gadgets of 2017

John Oliver focused on the lies of Donald Trump and the sources of where he gets his information. One major source is cable news. At the end of the first episode of Last Week Tonight, Oliver dropped a bomb. The show will run commercials on Washington D.C. area cable channels between 8:30am and 9am on Fox & Friends, CNN’s New Day show and MSNBC’s Morning Joe to educate the President.

The first commercial, disguised as medical ad about catheters, explains to Donald Trump the country's nuclear triad. The so called nuclear triad consists of land-based missiles, submarine-launched missiles and aerial bombers. The old cowboy in the commercial explains that the triad exists so the US can strike back in case one of the three nuclear options is destroyed.

This nuclear triad commercial will air Monday morning. John Oliver previewed several other Trump educational commercials that he plans on running in case this stunt is not shut down by Trump or the TV networks. The ads in the pipeline explain the Geneva convention, that not all black people live in inner cities, the clitoris and that there are many non-You people. Watch the full episode of the Last Week Tonight with John Oliver that includes the Trump educational ads below.

Last Week Tonight, literally one of HBO’s Sunday night shows airs at 11pm.