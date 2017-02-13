Sport Illustrated Swimsuit 2017 Cover To be Unveiled on Jimmy Kimmel Live

The Sport Illustrated Swimsuit 2017 edition will be released starting today. SI has tweeted on Sunday that the Sport Illustrated Swimsuit 2017 cover will be unveiled on Tuesday. The Time Inc. owned magazine did not reveal any further details, but we spotted on TV listings that the Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue cover model will be a guest on ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live late night show on Tuesday.

We expect the digital release of the Sport Illustrated Swimsuit 2017 edition to begin on today and the print edition including this year's cover model will be revealed on Jimmy Kimmel Live airing at 11:35pm. SI chose Kimmel to reveal the 2014 Swimsuit cover. It was the big 50th anniversary Swimsuit edition featuring three models on the cover.

There is a possibility that 63-year-old Christie Brinkley will be the 2017 SI Swimsuit cover model. Her photos for this year's swimsuit edition have made a huge splash. Christie Brinkley, who appeared in the magazine eight times between 1975-2004, is best known for her record three consecutive SI Swimsuit covers in 1979, 1980 and 1981. Now Brinkley can add another Swimsuit Edition year to her accomplishments.

Besides the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2017 cover model, Jimmy Kimmel will welcome Denzel Washington and Lukas Graham will perform.

SI Swimsuit will reveal this year’s highly anticipated special content, including the 2017 cast of swimsuit models, cover star, issue debut, a live-streamed red-carpet launch party in New York and more. The 2017 SI swimsuit models revealed so far include Nina Agdal, Christie Brinkley, Chrissy Teigen, Samantha Hoopes, Irina Shayk, Lais Ribeiro, and Kelly Gale.

The Time Inc. owned magazine will accompany the release of the SI Swimsuit edition with a week filled with events and appearances.

Olympic Gold Medalists Simone Biles and Aly Raisman make their SI Swimsuit debut in the 2017 issue. Biles, who lives and trains in the Houston area, and Raisman, were photographed by James Macari against the backdrop of the VIBES festival, with shoots taking place around Houston at the World Champions Center, the North Houston Skate Park and the Lillie and Hugh Roy Cullen Sculpture Garden.

The “VIBES” by Sports Illustrated Swimsuit event caps off launch week of the 2017 edition. The inaugural “VIBES” festival is the latest live event offering from Sports Illustrated Swimsuit. VIBES by Sports Illustrated Swimsuit will be held in Houston on February 17–18. The first-of-its-kind event will feature live performances by GRAMMY Award-winning artists Diplo and Miguel; a food festival curated by Houston’s James Beard Award-winning chef Chris Shepherd and special appearances by all models of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Class of 2017.

The Time Inc. owned Sports Illustrated Swimsuit franchise reaches more than 73 million people annually, and more men 18 to 34 than the Super Bowl.

The iconic franchise now spans more than 20 product extensions in digital social, broadcast, publishing, mobile and consumer products, along with supporting a vibrant experiential marketing business.

Since debuting in 1964 Swimsuit has become a pop-culture phenomenon and an established launching pad for successful careers in TV, fashion, business and film including those of Kathy Ireland, Cheryl Tiegs, Tyra Banks and Heidi Klum. The 2017 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue is the 53rd. Read everything you need to know about the 2017 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition.