 
 

Vantage Robotics Named XTC 2017 Winner By Sir Richard Branson

Posted: Feb 13 2017, 3:26am CST

 

Vantage Robotics Named XTC 2017 Winner By Sir Richard Branson
Snap
 

Branson's startup competition winner this year is San Francisco based Vantage Robotics, maker of the Snap flying camera.

Vantage Robotics is named the winner of the Extreme Tech Challenge 2017, Sir Richard Branson's annual startup competition. The XTC 2017 Champion Vantage Robotics (San Francisco, CA) has created a flying camera that is easy and safe, for anyone to capture stunning aerial video and stills.

Their team includes DARPA Grand Challenge winners, IDEO alumni, and experienced entrepreneurs spearheaded by founders Joe van Niekerk and Tobin Fisher. Three years ago, Tobin Fisher, CEO and co-founder of Vantage Robotics, cut his hand on a plastic-bladed quadrotor; inspired by his injury, he set out to design flying cameras with the same ease of use as products he helped create at IDEO. Vantage’s first product, Snap, is a fully portable, safe, and incredibly easy-to-use 4K flying camera.

Tobin Fisher remarks: "We're honored beyond words to be selected amongst such a prestigious group of companies. After working on hundreds of product iterations over four years to realize the goal of true freedom of perspective for aerial video, we feel incredibly grateful to get this level of recognition for our solution from such an amazing group of judges. Thank you to Bill Tai, Sir Richard Branson, the judges, XTC, and everyone else who believed in us along the way."

The Snap flying camera is available for pre-order priced at $895. Delivery is planned for early this year.

Sir Richard Branson said about Vantage Robotics: “There's fantastic intensity around the Vantage Robotics team, the judges thought it was wonderful the way they have driven towards simplicity. I personally think the market is very large and I just love the product...and the fact that it's not going to cut your head off.”

Redefining the way military, first responders, and doctors handle medical emergencies, Second Place Runner Up Cresilon (New York, NY) is a plant-based hemostatic gel that accelerates the natural blood-clotting process. Founders Joe Landolina and Isaac Miller are connected by one shared mission: to improve wound care and advance the standard of medical treatment.

Third place finisher ReDeTec (Toronto, CAN) is the producer of a desktop filament extruder and recycling unit for 3D printers. The innovative company creates novel plastic processing technology with significantly reduced energy and space requirements, freeing plastic recycling from the factory floor and making it a much more accessible technology for everyone. ReDeTec is the brainchild of Dennon Oosterman and Alex Kay, who deliver a free, safe way to recycle virtually anything plastic.

