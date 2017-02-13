 
 

How To Maintain Privacy When Travelling To Certain Countries From A Security Researcher

Posted: Feb 13 2017, 5:21am CST

 

Researchers advise standing your ground and not divulging passwords or PINS, but warn this will likely lead to detention

If you do a lot of traveling for business to foreign countries around the world, you have to be concerned with digital eavesdropping and theft of personal and confidential information. Security researcher Ryan Lackey travels frequently to Russia and China among other places and according to him, you have to be careful what you expose during your travels. Ryan says that when he travels to Russia or China where hacking is much more common, he leaves his normal gear at home.

Instead he travels with a locked-down Chromebook and an iPhone SE that syncs with a non-sensitive Apple account. He also wipes both of the devices before every trip and only loads the minimum amount of data he will need for the trip onto the devices. Lackey has a different sets of gear for travel to each country and when he gets back home he does a forensic analysis of the device to check for any evidence of tampering. Lackey also notes that foreigners traveling to the US might need to take this approach as well.

"All of this applies to America more than it has in the past," says Lackey. "If I thought I were likely to be a targeted person, I would go through this same level of protection."

Lackey says that since the immigration ban has been put in place from certain countries that some travelers have seen a spike in the number of cases of electronic devices being seized by customs officials. There have also been some reports of officials asking for passwords to these devices.

Researchers suggest encrypting your drive contents with available tools and choosing strong PIN numbers on an iPhone and during off Siri from the lockscreen. Researchers also suggest running devices off when entering customs and don't give up passwords or PINS. However, refusing these requests may leave you in detention for a while warn the researchers.

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/3" rel="author">Shane McGlaun</a>
Tech and Car expert Shane McGlaun (Google) reports about what's new in these two sectors. His extensive experience in testing cars, computer hardware and consumer electronics enable him to effectively qualify new products and trends. If you want us review your product, please contact Shane.
Shane can be contacted directly at shane@i4u.com.

 

 

