NES Classic hacked to play games from other consoles

If you have been able to get your hands on a NES Classic console, there are hackers out there who have been able to crack the system to run games designed for other consoles. These hacks have been able to coax the Nintendo Classic Edition to run RetroArch, a program that can be used to emulate seven classic console gaming systems.

When RetroArch is running on the NES Classic Edition console, the system can play games from the Game Boy, Super Nintendo, and Sega Genesis. One potential catch is that the game software would require the use of ROMs to play the games leaving the legal status of the project in question.

By default the Nintendo Classic system runs official versions of Nintendo games direct from Nintendo. Another word of warning is that hacking your console may leave the clean user interface that Nintendo offers lacking and word is that some games occasionally slow down post hack.

If you have a Nintendo Classic and you really don't want to hack the console, you could pull off nearly the same thing with a Raspberry Pi console project. Fans of the Nintendo Classic wondering what Nintendo might have up its sleeve next will be thrilled to know that a trademark filing indicated that Nintendo might be getting ready to launch a SNES Classic edition console.

However, the worry is that with hackers cracking the Nintendo Classic to run other games, future similar project from Nintendo might be looked on as potential piracy devices. Nintendo and other game makers and hardware makers are very keen to avoid any piracy with their devices.