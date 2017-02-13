 
 

GDC 2017: Nintendo Announces Zelda: Breath Of The Wild GDC Panel

Posted: Feb 13 2017, 8:11am CST

 

The Game Developer Conference 2017 will kick off Feb. 27 in San Francisco.

The Nintendo Switch will launch at the last day of the Game Developer Conference (GDC) in San Francisco. Today Nintendo announced that three developers behind The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild will host a panel at the GDC 2017.

The panel, “Change and Constant – Breaking Conventions with The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild,” will feature game director Hidemaro Fujibayashi, art director Satoru Takizawa and technical director Takuhiro Dohta. The panel is scheduled to be held 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on March 1 at the Moscone Center.

"For decades, The Legend of Zelda series has been recognized as a trailblazer in game design that has influenced countless other games and developers. The latest game in the series, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild for both the Nintendo Switch and Wii U systems, introduces wide-ranging changes that break with many of the traditional conventions of the franchise," said Nintendo in a statement.

The panel will take place two days before Nintendo Switch, Nintendo’s new home system, and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild launch. For those who are not attending GDC, a video of the panel will be available at www.gdcvault.com the following week.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is a Nintendo Switch launch title and possible the biggest attraction on the new console. Amazon offers a deal on the new Zelda game for Prime members. Instead of $59.96, Amazon Prime members only pay $47.99 for the Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Find out how to pre-order the Nintendo Switch and where to find the new console on launch day.

