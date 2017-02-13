 
 

Degree, A New In-Ear Wearable Simplifies Taking Care Of Kids With Fever

Posted: Feb 13 2017, 9:44am CST

 

Fever is the body's reaction to an infection. Sometimes it the temperature gets too high and the child suffers a fever Cramp. A new wearable can help parents see the cramp coming and take counter measures.

My 8-year-old son just had high fever this weekend. As usual the temperature has risen slowly, but suddenly it was over 40 degrees Celsius (104 Fahrenheit). We had to regularly take the temperature to make sure the temperature does not get too high.

There is fever medicine that helps manage fever and lowers the temperature to make it easier for the little patient. Fever is a good thing, but when the temperature gets too high it can get too exhausting or even lead to fever cramps.

It would be much more convenient if the fever temperature is measured continuously and parents could see how the temperature is developing over time on app. degree, an new in-ear wearable, is exactly doing that.

This also means, parents can get a good night sleep, while the degree app is monitoring the fever temperature and alerts if there is a critical change.

degree is a light weight (5.4g) and soft in-ear wearable device. The device is comfortable enough to be worn by babies. Taking the temperature inside the ear is very accurate. The in-ear approach is more accurate and medical relevant than the solutions that measure the temperature via skin patches.

degree is the second product from Munich-based startup cosinuss. The company is already selling a heart rate and temperature in-ear sensor for athletes. Current Ironman Triathlon World Record holder Jan Frodeno is using the device.

cosinuss will launch the degree fever thermometer system with a Kickstarter campaign next month. More details about degree and the upcoming Kickstarter campaign are available here.

Luigi Lugmayr
Luigi Lugmayr () is the founding chief Editor of I4U News and brings over 15 years experience in the technology field to the ever evolving and exciting world of gadgets. He started I4U News back in 2000 and evolved it into vibrant technology magazine.
Luigi can be contacted directly at ml@i4u.com.

 

 

