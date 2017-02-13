 
 

Even A US-Born NASA Scientist Was Stopped Entering The Country

Posted: Feb 13 2017, 9:28am CST | by , in News | Latest Science News

 

  • NASA Scientist ordered to Unlock Phone at Border under Trump’s New Immigration Ban
 

A NASA scientist who belonged to a different ethnicity from native Americans was ordered to unlock his phone at the border under Trump’s new immigration ban.

A fortnight ago, Sid Bikkannavar came back to the US after his sojorun in South America. He happens to be an employee of NASA’s Jet Propulsion Lab.

He had been on a voyage in pursuit of his favorite hobby which happens to be solar-powered car racing. He had even hooked up with a team in Chile to assuage his passion for his favorite pastime. 

While Sid was a traveler who often ventured abroad, this time around he was in for a rude awakening. Although Sid had left the US under Obama’s leadership, he had returned under totally different circumstances which had engulfed the country.

The Trump Administration was in place and such draconian rules and regulations as an immigrant ban and plans to build a wall on the Mexican border were in place.

Such things did not bode well for ethnic minorities living in America. Sid was detained at the airport and forced to give his phone and PIN number by border and security patrol. 

The only problem was that the phone was one issued by NASA. So it probably contained highly confidential information that NASA wouldn’t want to reveal to any Tom, Dick and Harry.

According to The Verge, the phone was returned to Sid after some initial investigations, yet he doesn’t know what information or conversations the border patrol may have confiscated from it.

The Trump Administration’s travel ban has caused total breakdown at airports across the country. While the ban was put under a stay order by a court, tens of thousands of visas were rejected before anything could be done about this SNAFU. 

Another issue is how much information can be accessed by security officials. The access to social media information of Muslims entering the country by US security officials is another issue that has cropped up recently.

For those who don’t give their social online media passwords, they don’t stand a chance of coming to the country. The fact that Sid was a US citizen makes his being held up at the airport even more of a puzzle.

Sid Bikkannavar has confessed to the media that he was a little taken aback by all this snooping into his personal matters. It took him by surprise and he frankly doesn’t know what to make out of it all.

The travel ban under the Trump Administration has caused an uproar among the human rights groups in the United States.

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/20" rel="author">Sumayah Aamir</a>
Sumayah Aamir (Google+) has deep experience in analyzing the latest trends.

 

 

