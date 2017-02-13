Comet 45P Fly Closest to Earth

Recent news revealed that comet hunters saw comet 45P this week through a telescope. The trio-comets passed across earth that observers saw, and scientists studied it using instruments. The comets will also get close to our planet at the end of 2018.

We had comet 45P close to earth on Feb 11, Sat morning when it was at a distance of 7.7 million miles (12.4 million kilometers) that is 30 times more than the distance between Earth and the moon.

The comet was in the morning eastern sky before it got prominent. It was difficult to spot it due to full moon, so experts recommended using a telescope to search for comets.

Comet 45 P was first discovered in 1948 when it existed in an orbit around the sun and the Jupiter. But, now the comet appeared close to earth. It will also pass by earth in 2032, but won’t be close as the distance will be 30 million miles.

Scientists took the full benefit of the event by observing comet 45P through ground telescopes, like Infrared Telescope Facility that can detect gases, dust and ice particles released by comets. After finding the origin of comets, the scientists would be able to find the existence of water, methane and other elements in space.

Scientists also detected comet changes through several observations. Multiple observations of the comets means taking several images at different life stages, said Joseph Nuth, a senior scientist at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland.

Scientists are also planning to observe comet 41P which will pass near earth on April 2017. Comet 46 P will remain near earth for many weeks; at a distance of 10 million miles, between December 4 and 28, 2018, said Goddard researcher Michael DiSanti.

The skywatchers can also see another event this Saturday, like full moon’s penumbral eclipse.