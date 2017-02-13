Why Do People Believe Conspiracy Theories: A Theory

When you look back on the term of President Obama, it was marred by controversy and conspiracy theories. He had to prove that he had a valid birth certificate from the United States, he fought back against talks that he was a radical Muslim sent to destroy the United States, and he had to prove that he didn't blow up the Deepwater Horizon to garner support for the EPA. That was just a Tuesday. It seems like conspiracy theories have really spawned with the easy access to information and likeminded people, pulling tons of knowledge together to come up with creative ideas about history, politics, Hollywood, and more.

But why do people believe conspiracy theories?

Whatever the reason, they do. According to recent research from the University of Miami political scientists Joseph E. Uscinski and Joseph M. Parent, about a third of Americans believe in outrageous conspiracy theories about Obama, 9/11, and JFK.

The idea is held that people creating these conspiracy theories are nerds living in their parents' basements, but this isn't the truth. In fact, according to the research by Uscinski and Parent, conspiracy theory believers cut across gender, age, race, income, political affiliation, educational level, and occupational status.” People on both the left and right are likely to believe in theories, though they probably won't believe in many of the same ones. Liberals are more likely to believe in conspiracy theories that put the rich and corporations in control while conservatives are more likely to believe that the academics and liberal elites do the same thing.

Group identity factors into conspiracy theory belief as well. African-Americans are more likely to believe that the CIA planted crack cocaine in inner city neighborhoods, for instance, whereas white Americans are more likely to believe that we are taxing the rich to support a socialist utopia.

One thing that does make a difference? Education. People without a high school diploma are 42% more likely to believe them whereas 23% of those with postgraduate degrees. Still, one in five Americans with a postgraduate degree believes in them, which means there may be something behind all of this.

Other factors are at work as well. Uscinski and Parent note that “researchers have found that inducing anxiety or loss of control triggers respondents to see nonexistent patterns and evoke conspiratorial explanations” and that in the real world “there is evidence that disasters (e.g., earthquakes) and other high-stress situations (e.g., job uncertainty) prompt people to concoct, embrace, and repeat conspiracy theories.”

According to their report, a conspiracy theory is defined by four characteristics: “(1) a group (2) acting in secret (3) to alter institutions, usurp power, hide truth, or gain utility (4) at the expense of the common good.” A content analysis of more than 100,000 letters to the New York Times in 121 years turned up three pages' worth of such conspirators, from Adolf Hitler and the African National Congress to the World Health Organization and Zionist villagers, catalogued into eight types: Left, Right, Communist, Capitalist, Government, Media, Foreign and Other (Freemasons, the AMA and even scientists). The common theme throughout is power—who has it and who wants it—and so the authors conclude their inquiry with an observation translated by Parent from Niccolò Machiavelli's The Prince (a conspiracy manual of sorts), for “the strong desire to rule, and the weak desire not to be ruled.”

Over the next few weeks, we will be looking at the different theories, breaking them apart and trying to see whether they have merit. If you have a conspiracy theory that you'd like to see covered, send us a message.