NES Classic In Stock Updates: Amazon, Target, Walmart, Best Buy, ToysRUs and GameStop

Nintendo had shipped a number of NES Classic last week. The still very much in demand NES has been available online and in stores. At the end of the week we have seen some of the lowest reseller prices with some reaching under $100 on Amazon.com. Prices have gone up again on Monday, as the supply has dried up again. The lowest priced NES Classic offers is right now priced at $118.99, plus $3.99 shipping.

Nintendo has only sold through 1.5 million Nintendo NES Classic consoles since the launch in November of last year. Nintendo announced the number in the earning calls on February 1, 2017. The company plans to increase production. 1.5 million is just way too low and just shows how badly Nintendo predicted the demand. Nintendo says that the procurement of parts is holding the ramp up of the NES Classic production back.

Amazon Germany gives a clue when a major shipment of the NES Classic is expected. The NES Classic is back-ordered and due stock March 15. Amazon is offering to pre-order the NES at the regular price for a mid-March delivery. The NES Classic reseller business might be over by the end of March, when Nintendo finally is able to satisfy the demand for the NES Classic.

The ability to mod the NES Classic and install an unlimited number of games has renewed the hype around the retro console. The latest version of hakchi2 allows NES owners to install over 800 NES games. A new hack even allows NES owners to run SNES games via an emulator.

We are tracking NES Classic stock for several stores that have received new NES Classic inventory in the past weeks. The list of stores that are getting supplied by Nintendo is rather short. Besides Walmart, Best Buy, GameStop, Target and ToysRUs only the Nintendo flagship store in New York had the NES in stock.

Most recent online sales of the NES Classic were available on February 9 at GameStop. Find the latest details about NES availability for each store below.

Nintendo NES Classic Inventory Updates

NES Classic at Amazon.com

The lowest priced NES Classic offers is right now priced at $118.99, plus shipping on February 13.

NES Classic at Target

The inventory indicator at BrickSeek for Target finally moved again, but down. It was stuck at at 22% and on Feb. 11 it dropped to 7%. On Monday the inventory indicator further declined to 4%.

We have spotted 6 NES in stock at the Target store in Brooklyn, NY, Brooklyn Fulton St.

Try to find a Target store near you with NES in stock on brickseek.com. Both Target and Walmart in stock indicators are way down. The indicator is just showing a trend and not an actual percentage of stores having stock. The dropping means that NES is less likely available at Target and Walmart stores this weekend.

NES Classic at Walmart

In BrickSeek stock level indicator of NES Classic at Walmart stores dropped again. It was at 10% on Friday and it dropped to 5% on the weekend, where it also stands on Monday. Walmart in Saddle Brook, NJ shows 2 NES Classic in stock on BrickSeek.

More consumers had luck recently scoring a NES at Walmart stores, despite the low inventory level. A pro tip is to the "View Barcode" feature next to the UPC code in BrickSeek in a Walmart store to have store associates scan it to check for inventory, in case BrickSeek shows stock for that particular store.

NES Classic at GameStop

The NES Classic was last in stock at GameStop online on Feb. 9. GameStop only offered the NES Classic as part of bundles starting at $79.99. Inventory lasted about 9 minutes.

NES Classic at Best Buy

The Nintendo NES Classic was on sale online at bestbuy.com on Tuesday, Feb. 7. Overall the $59.99 NES inventory lasted 40 minutes. This means that the consumer electronics giant must have received a big shipment.

NES Classic at ToysRUs Stores

No new updates. NES not in stock at ToysRUs stores and online shop. TRU is only selling NES accessories online.

Last Update: 02/13/17

The reseller prices of the NES Classic have come down after the Holidays, but are now increasing again to $135 plus shipping on amazon.com.

Nintendo is under criticism for bad demand forecasting since years. Part of it is intentional as shortage generates buzz. The downside are the countless hours of people spent in line and the caused frustration. There is no update from Nintendo when the Japanese video game maker will resolve the shortage.

The $59.99 Nintendo NES Classic Edition console launched on November 11 in stores and online. The supply was extremely constraint in stores and especially online.

On launch day Nintendo said: "The Nintendo Entertainment System: NES Classic Edition system is a hot item, and we are working hard to keep up with consumer demand. There will be a steady flow of additional systems through the holiday shopping season and into the new year. Please contact your local retailers to check availability."

Nintendo did not make any further comments about the NES Classic supply situation since then. Nintendo of America President Reggie Fils-Aime tried to explain last week in an interview why the NES is suffering a shortage.

"When we looked at that proposition what we believed was the adults, 30-40 years old, who grew up playing NES as a kid, 10 years old or so but had stepped away from the gaming category--that was going to be the buyer," Fils-Aime said to GameSpot. "As we thought about that, that led us to a certain level of supply. The reality, however, was that the lapsed gamer and the "more active gamer" bought the NES Classic."

This is a poor excuse. Nintendo apparently does not do focus groups ahead of console launches.

The palm-sized NES console, retailing for $59.99 list price, features the classic Nintendo NES controller many geeks have grown up with. The retro console comes pre-installed with 30 classic NES games including Super Mario Bros., Pac-Man, Metroid, Donkey Kong, The Legend of Zelda and Kirby's Adventures. The NES Classic Edition system is a miniaturized version of the groundbreaking NES, originally released in 1985.

The Holiday shopping season 2016 has been dominated by the hunt for Hatchimals and the Nintendo NES classic edition. The NES Classic demand is still strong amidst ongoing shortage. In about one months the new Nintendo Switch will go sale and Nintendo fans brace for the worst.

The Nintendo Switch pre-order are sold out. The supply situation might no be as bad as for the NES, but it will be difficult to get a Switch at launch for customers who have not pre-ordered the Switch.