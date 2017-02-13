 
 

5 Things To Start Now To Reduce Alzheimer's Risk

Posted: Feb 13 2017, 11:27am CST | by , in News | Latest Science News

 

Photo Credit: Getty Images
 

As we get older, our brains start to become less sharp, making it difficult to pick up on new things or remember key events. For some of us, that cognitive decline is worse than others. For the worst cases, it can lead to Alzheimer's disease.

When it comes to Alzheimer's, there are far more failures than there are successes. On average, about 99% of the drugs tested aren't approved. It is a struggle that we are going to continue to face. That is why people are now focusing on preventing the disease instead of treating it, in hopes that we can reduce the number of instances.

Here are a few of the things you can do starting today to try to prevent Alzheimer's Disease:

Eat Well

The right diet is key to lowering your risk of cognitive decline. One diet, called the MIND diet ("Mediterranean-DASH Intervention for Neurodegenerative Delay") might be key. It focuses on eating a Mediterranean diet with the DASH diet mixed in. 

Focus on eating berries, nuts, leafy greens, and olive oil. 

Stay Active

Simply put, exercising and moving around can be a great way to prevent cognitive decline. Focus on getting enough cardio exercise as well as strength training.

Together with a great diet, this is a key way to prevent decline. 

Keep Stress Free

Increasingly, research has shown that there is a link between stress and cognitive decline. A scary number of people who have been treated for stress related illnesses go on to have Alzheimer's Disease. In a world where our stress levels are increasing, it is key to try to get them down.

Start a routine of breathing exercises, meditation, and yoga to help yourself calm down.

Sleep

Too little sleep is just bad for you in general. The most important thing you can do for your body and your brain is to ensure that you get plenty of sleep.

 There needs to be more research into why lack of quality sleep leads to Alzheimer's, is appears that health sleep allows your brain to create the connections that we need to remember things.

Stay Social

There is something so important about going out, making friends, and staying in contact with a social circle that keeps your mind working. Even going out for coffee once or twice a week is enough to help you. 

According to the National Institute on Ageing, staying cognitively active, either with intellectual stimulation or staying socially engaged, is linked with a decreased risk of Alzheimer's.

