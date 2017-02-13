The Glam Looks on the Red Carpet at the Grammy Awards

The stars of the music world descended on the red carpet of the Grammy Awards and it was a spectacle to watch. With the artists getting creative with their looks, the red carpet was a combination of elegance, eclectic taste and bold statements.

Host James Corden arrived looking dapper in a powder pink tuxedo jacket and his wife Julia Carey also wearing a metallic pink dress.

John Legend arrived on the red carpet in a black suit and a coral colored shirt with his wife Chrissy Tiegen on his arm in a black sheer dress showing some skin.

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill set couple goals again with Tim in a black suit with his usual hat and Hill looking radiant in a red dress.

Adele reverted from her usual black dress and opted for an elegant Givenchy green gown with sequins and panels. She combined the look with natural makeup and her iconic dark eyes.

Rihanna arrived at the red carpet in an Armani orange tank top paired with a floor length, black ruffled skirt.

Carrie Underwood matched the red carpet in an Elie Madi sequined, fitted red dress.

Jennifer Lopez made an elegant arrival on the red carpet in a Ralph & Russolilac gown with a thigh high slit and a choker neckline with a matching flowery tulle plume.

Demi Lovato flaunted her figure in a Julie Macdonald white and gold sheer dress.

Keslie Ballerini looked beautiful in a Ines Di Santo floral gown with a terrain.

Celine Dion turned heads in Zuhair Murad Couture green dress.

Elle King looked amazing in an TeutaMatoshi floral dress complete with a floral headpiece.

Taraji P. Henson looked hot in a Marc Jacobs’ purple dress.

Camilla Cabello minus Fifth Harmony looked pretty in a lilac floral dress.

Hillary Scott of Lady Antebellum looked elegant in a star sequined black dress by Jenny Packham.

Charlie XCX opted a red dress for the red carpet. Kat Graham arrived on the red carpet in a black, red and white striped, sequined dress.

Tinashe opted for an Alexander Wang simple and elegant black dress. Skylar Grey wore a ribbed white dress for the red carpet.

Lea Michele wore a Roberto Cavalli two piece with floral detail on the red carpet.

Lady Gaga made a bold statement dressed like a rocker chick in Alex Ulichny black ensemble with black leather boots and shades.

Katy Perry looked eclectic in a bronze sequined fitted dress by Tom Ford which ended with a low waisted feather skirt.

Heidi Klum kept it short a simple in a metallic short dress by Phillip Plein.

Nick Jonas arrived at the red carpet in a black ensemble with an embellished black jacket.

His brother Joe Jonas matched his brother’s embellished look as he arrived with his band DNCE who opted to dress in black and white.

Daya looked simple and classic in a black pleated dress.

Tori Kelly wore a Badgley Mischka green dress. Halsey looked popping in a blue front open suit and platinum blonde hair.

Paris Jackson turned heads in a multi-colored striped dress with slits on both sides.

Keith Urban kept it casual with a t-shirt beneath his suit.

Solange Knowles got some attention in a statement golden dress while her sister decided to skip the red carpet.

Laverne Cox looked sizzling in a Bryan Hearns leather black fitted dress.

Chance the Rapper wanted to keep his hat on with the blue suit he wore.

Cee Lo Green made a lot of people stare with a golden ensemble complete with golden face paint.

Among other statements, singer Joy Villa decided to make her own by wearing a blue dress with President Trump’s campaign moto “Make America Great Again” in silver sequins. The singer has already received a big response on social media.