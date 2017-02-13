 
 

Adele’s Best Moments At The Grammy Awards 2017

Posted: Feb 13 2017, 12:36pm CST | by , in News | Latest Celebrity News

 

Adele’s Best Moments at the Grammy Awards 2017
Credit: Getty Images
 

The best Adele moments of the evening at the Grammy Awards 2017

It was the year of Adele once more at the Grammy Awards yet again. Becoming the biggest winner of the evening in 2012 for her album 21, the star was once again the biggest winner of the night that the 59th Grammy Awards. Some of her biggest moments of the night are;

Opening the Show

Don't Miss: How to Pre-order Nintendo Switch

Adele opened the show with a soulful rendition of her nominated hit single, “Hello”. The song was of course nominated for the night and Adele sang the song better than last year Grammys where some sound issues had caused problems for the artists. This year’s performance was better in comparison and she sang it with full heart. At the end of the performance, she gave a shout out to her son.

George Michael Tribute

This year’s Grammy awards were filled with tributes to the passed away stars and Adele took the stage to perform his single “Fast Love”. Adele started to sing the song and mid-way stopped. She even dropped the F bomb in between and asked for a redo. She said that she wanted to do right by George and she got her redo. Thank God she did it again because she brought the house down in her redo and at the end of her performance, she received a standing ovation from the audience.

Biggest Winner

Adele became the biggest winner of the night with five wins. She won the Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Pop Solo Performance, Best Pop Vocal Album and Album of the Year. This is her second time to win big at the Grammys.

Her Acceptance Speech

Adele had her co-writer Greg Kurstin tag along when she went onstage to receive the award for Song of the Year. In her acceptance speech, she gave Kurstin his due credit and thanked him for being there to work with her and for being understanding about her schedule. In her second acceptance speech for Album of the Year, Adele was almost crying as she took the stage and after her first thanks, she turned to Beyoncé who was applauding her win.

She expressed that Beyoncé deserved the award because her album Lemonade was monumental. She addressed Beyoncé directly saying that she was her inspiration for the past seventeen years. She said that, “All us artists here adore you. You are our light. And the way that you make me and my friends feel, the way you make my black friends feel, is empowering. And you make them stand up for themselves. And I love you. I always have and I always will.”

Award Breaking

Adele might have taken the sharing the award one step further as she reportedly broke her Grammy in half and gave the other half to Beyonce. It’s not confirmed whether she broke it accidentally or on purpose but it did break and she knew what to do with it.

Comments

The Author


M. Affan covers the hottest news that captivate the web today.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

The Glam Looks on the Red Carpet at the Grammy Awards

The Glam Looks on the Red Carpet at the Grammy Awards

16 minutes ago

Sport Illustrated Swimsuit 2017 Cover To be Unveiled on Jimmy Kimmel Live

Sport Illustrated Swimsuit 2017 Cover To be Unveiled on Jimmy Kimmel Live

4 hours ago

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition 2017 Details Revealed

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition 2017 Details Revealed

11 hours ago

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition 2017

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition 2017

1 day ago, 6:35am CST

NASA Develops New Batteries to Power Microsatellites, CubeSats

NASA Develops New Batteries to Power Microsatellites, CubeSats

5 minutes ago

Artificial Intelligence Gets Aggressive Without Being Provoked

Artificial Intelligence Gets Aggressive Without Being Provoked

6 minutes ago

Apple Powerbeats3 Wireless Earphones Review

Apple Powerbeats3 Wireless Earphones Review

54 minutes ago

5 Things to Start Now to Reduce Alzheimer&#039;s Risk

5 Things to Start Now to Reduce Alzheimer's Risk

1 hour ago

NES Classic In Stock Updates: Amazon, Target, Walmart, Best Buy, ToysRUs and GameStop

NES Classic In Stock Updates: Amazon, Target, Walmart, Best Buy, ToysRUs and GameStop

1 hour ago

Why Do People Believe Conspiracy Theories: A Theory

Why Do People Believe Conspiracy Theories: A Theory

1 hour ago

Comet 45P Fly Closest to Earth

Comet 45P Fly Closest to Earth

1 hour ago

degree, A New In-Ear Wearable Simplifies Taking Care of Kids with Fever

degree, A New In-Ear Wearable Simplifies Taking Care of Kids with Fever

2 hours ago

Today is National Clean Your Computer Day: Tips for Cleaning Your Computer Inside and Out

Today is National Clean Your Computer Day: Tips for Cleaning Your Computer Inside and Out

3 hours ago

Even a US-Born NASA Scientist was Stopped Entering the Country

Even a US-Born NASA Scientist was Stopped Entering the Country

3 hours ago

NES Classic hacked to play games from other consoles

NES Classic hacked to play games from other consoles

4 hours ago

comments powered by Disqus


Featured News

Nintendo Switch Pre-order and Launch Day Sales Updates

Nintendo Switch Pre-order and Launch Day Sales Updates

NES Classic Reseller Prices on Amazon in Free Fall

NES Classic Reseller Prices on Amazon in Free Fall

 
NES Classic In Stock Updates: Amazon, Target, Walmart, Best Buy, ToysRUs and GameStop

NES Classic In Stock Updates: Amazon, Target, Walmart, Best Buy, ToysRUs and GameStop

John Oliver Bought Commercials on Morning Show TV to Educate Donald Trump

John Oliver Bought Commercials on Morning Show TV to Educate Donald Trump




Latest Celebrity News

The Glam Looks on the Red Carpet at the Grammy Awards

The Glam Looks on the Red Carpet at the Grammy Awards

16 minutes ago

Sport Illustrated Swimsuit 2017 Cover To be Unveiled on Jimmy Kimmel Live

Sport Illustrated Swimsuit 2017 Cover To be Unveiled on Jimmy Kimmel Live

4 hours ago

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition 2017 Details Revealed

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition 2017 Details Revealed

11 hours ago

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition 2017

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition 2017

1 day ago, 6:35am CST

More Latest Celebrity News Stories




Latest News

NASA Develops New Batteries to Power Microsatellites, CubeSats

NASA Develops New Batteries to Power Microsatellites, CubeSats

5 minutes ago

Artificial Intelligence Gets Aggressive Without Being Provoked

Artificial Intelligence Gets Aggressive Without Being Provoked

6 minutes ago

The Glam Looks on the Red Carpet at the Grammy Awards

The Glam Looks on the Red Carpet at the Grammy Awards

16 minutes ago

Apple Powerbeats3 Wireless Earphones Review

Apple Powerbeats3 Wireless Earphones Review

54 minutes ago

More Latest News


Your Deals on Amazon


The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Trending ...

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook