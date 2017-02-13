Adele’s Best Moments at the Grammy Awards 2017

It was the year of Adele once more at the Grammy Awards yet again. Becoming the biggest winner of the evening in 2012 for her album 21, the star was once again the biggest winner of the night that the 59th Grammy Awards. Some of her biggest moments of the night are;



Opening the Show

Adele opened the show with a soulful rendition of her nominated hit single, “Hello”. The song was of course nominated for the night and Adele sang the song better than last year Grammys where some sound issues had caused problems for the artists. This year’s performance was better in comparison and she sang it with full heart. At the end of the performance, she gave a shout out to her son.

George Michael Tribute

This year’s Grammy awards were filled with tributes to the passed away stars and Adele took the stage to perform his single “Fast Love”. Adele started to sing the song and mid-way stopped. She even dropped the F bomb in between and asked for a redo. She said that she wanted to do right by George and she got her redo. Thank God she did it again because she brought the house down in her redo and at the end of her performance, she received a standing ovation from the audience.

Biggest Winner

Adele became the biggest winner of the night with five wins. She won the Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Pop Solo Performance, Best Pop Vocal Album and Album of the Year. This is her second time to win big at the Grammys.

Her Acceptance Speech

Adele had her co-writer Greg Kurstin tag along when she went onstage to receive the award for Song of the Year. In her acceptance speech, she gave Kurstin his due credit and thanked him for being there to work with her and for being understanding about her schedule. In her second acceptance speech for Album of the Year, Adele was almost crying as she took the stage and after her first thanks, she turned to Beyoncé who was applauding her win.

She expressed that Beyoncé deserved the award because her album Lemonade was monumental. She addressed Beyoncé directly saying that she was her inspiration for the past seventeen years. She said that, “All us artists here adore you. You are our light. And the way that you make me and my friends feel, the way you make my black friends feel, is empowering. And you make them stand up for themselves. And I love you. I always have and I always will.”

Award Breaking

Adele might have taken the sharing the award one step further as she reportedly broke her Grammy in half and gave the other half to Beyonce. It’s not confirmed whether she broke it accidentally or on purpose but it did break and she knew what to do with it.